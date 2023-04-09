All-new game modes coming to Modern Warfare 2 Season 3: Gunfights, Cranked, GW Infected, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Season 3 is almost here and is expected to offer a plethora of fresh content when it arrives. With new operators, weapons, and maps built from scratch, this forthcoming season will see one of the biggest content updates in MW2's lifespan. While the community is eagerly waiting for the patch to drop, the developers have revealed what's coming their way.

The next season of Modern Warfare 2 is bringing back some fan-favorite modes from previous COD titles. If you are wondering what they are, this article will offer everything you need to know.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 all upcoming game modes

Here are all the new modes coming to Modern Warfare 2 Season 3.

Gunfight (Launch)

Gunfight OSP (Mid-season)

Cranked (Launch)

Face-Off (In-season)

GW Infected (In-season)

Introduced in Modern Warfare (2019), Gunfight is one of the most popular modes in Call of Duty multiplayer. The 2v2 gameplay devoid of health regeneration that it features lets you and your teammates face enemies on a small map. You either kill opponents or capture the Overtime flag to win a round. The first team to reach six-round wins will be victorious in the match.

Team up and compete in 2v2 with the return of Gunfight in Season 03 ⚔️

Gunfight OSP (On-Site Procurement) is an extended version of the aforementioned mode. In it, players will have to find their weapons instead of receiving random loadouts. The mode will be available to play during Season 3.

Cranked is another fan-favorite mode coming to the game. It was first introduced in Call of Duty: Ghosts. Unlike a normal Team Deathmatch, Cranked requires players to eliminate Operators in a row before a certain countdown timer stops. If you are unable to get a kill before that, your character will automatically explode in the game.

6v6 maps x3

Battle maps x2

Special Ops

New Weapons x2 (FJX Imperium Sniper, Cronen Squall Battle Rifle)

New Operator x2 (Alejandro Vargas, Valeria Garza)

Check out more:



Everything new in Modern Warfare 2 Season 3
6v6 maps x3
Battle maps x2
Special Ops
New Weapons x2 (FJX Imperium Sniper, Cronen Squall Battle Rifle)
New Operator x2 (Alejandro Vargas, Valeria Garza)

The 3v3 classic Face Off mode is also returning to COD and will be included in MW2. What this addition will exactly entail is unknown; however, more information on it should be available soon.

If you are a fan of Call of Duty's Infected mode, Season 3 will surely bring a smile to your face. It's making a massive return to the game, but this time, on a grander scale. Modern Warfare 2's Infected will be a part of the Ground War playlist and will arrive in Season 3 reloaded as well.

With Alejandro and Veleria's return as Operators and the comeback of the classic Intervention sniper as the FJX Imperium, this season will surely inspire nostalgia among fans of Call of Duty. Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 will go live on April 12 at 10 am PT.

