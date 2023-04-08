How does the Cranked mode work in Modern Warfare 2 Season 3?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will receive a new game mode in Season 3 called Cranked. The Call of Duty Ghost multiplayer community favored and loved the way, which excited the game’s pace. Activision has been more active in listening to the needs of the player base. Due to popular choice, the publisher has brought back several elements to the series, like the 1v1 Gulag format. The Cranked mode will go live alongside the third seasonal patch on April 12, 2023, at 10 am PT/10:30 pm IST/12 pm CT.

This article will outline how the Cranked game mode will work in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 Cranked set to change the pace in Team Deathmatch format

Activision has planned for a long list of playable content for every seasonal and mid-seasonal update. The Season 3 update will introduce various new maps and game modes in different environments. These changes allow players to experience different gunfight situations with alluring match rewards.

The Cranked game mode was designed to instill a sense of urgency in a match with onerous penalties for not scoring eliminations. These lobbies are expected to end faster than traditional Team Deathmatch matches.

Cranked

The name of the game mode itself is enough to provide a hint to newcomers. Cranked will feature instant power-ups for every kill while balancing them with a self-explosion timer.

Players will gain faster movement and weapon handling speed through Fast Hands and Double Time perks. These perks will be activated after a player has eliminated an enemy operator with a looming death curse over them. If the player fails to take down another enemy in the next 30 seconds, their character explodes and resets the cranked effect.

Furthermore, the kills secured while under the cranked effect have a higher value on the Modern Warfare 2 scoreboard. This acts as an extra incentive for players to engage in frequent gunfights or lose the match against trigger-happy opponents.

The first kill secured by a player counts as a single point, whereas any kill scored under the cranked effect is counted as two. The first team to ensure 150 points will covet the victory, or the team with higher points wins when the match timer runs out.

Players can expect Cranked to introduce a wholly new and chaotic battlefield. Such changes can also create new load-outs and weapon builds that capitalize on the mode’s rules.

The Season 3 update will bring a lot of different elements to Modern Warfare 2, including a brand new 2v2 mode. The classic Face Off mode from MW3 will also arrive in Activision’s multiplayer title after the third season starts. For the most recent updates, be sure to follow Sportskeeda.

