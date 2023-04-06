Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 will receive major Spec Ops update with brand new Raid episode

Call of Duty has officially revealed the Season 3 overview for Modern Warfare 2, and with a brand new season on its way, the game's Special Ops will receive a massive content update. While details for this update are yet to be revealed, a recent blog post by the franchise shed some light on what fans can expect from Spec Ops next season.

According to the blog, Modern Warfare 2 will receive a new Special Ops mission and a Raid episode which will continue the game's storyline. Here is a brief overview for fans regarding the new Spec Ops content update in the forthcoming season.

Modern Warfare 2's new Spec Ops mission, Raid chapter three, and more explained

Based on the official blog, the new mission, Defender: Hafid Port, will take players on the Al Mazrah map, where they will face off against the Las Almas cartel in an "all-out fight for survival."

If you are familiar with the Modern Warfare 2 campaign, the Las Almas cartel shouldn't be a surprise. In the campaign, they played a pivotal role and became one of the biggest obstacles in the game to overcome. This time, the cartel is here to give you and your teammates the fight of a lifetime.

As for the brand new Raid episode, Call of Duty is yet to declare any major details about how it will go. However, players can expect the story to take off where it was left in Season 2 reloaded, and you must finish the previous chapters to avoid major spoilers.

The new season will go live at 10 am PT on April 12, 2023, and players can pre-load the update two days in advance, from 10 am PT on April 10. Apart from just the Spec Ops content update, Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 will introduce a new 6v6 multiplayer map, a legendary Intervention rifle, gunfight, and more.

