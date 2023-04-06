Call of Duty: Warzone 2 season 3 trailer reveals resurgence on Al Mazrah

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 is just around the corner. The latest trailer from Activision sheds light on many new details for the upcoming update for the multiplayer aspect of the acclaimed FPS titles. The iconic Warzone 2 battle royale will also receive updates. One of these is in the form of a Resurgence mode for the Al Mazrah map. Other additions include a brand new map with a unique setting.

Interested in discovering what more is in store for Call of Duty fans? Read on to find out.

Call of Duty Warzone 2's upcoming Season 3 has players hyped in more ways than one

As mentioned previously, Resurgence is coming to Al Mazrah. For those unaware, Resurgence is a game mode first introduced in Season 2 of Warzone 2. It plays similarly to the traditional Warzone battle-royale formula. Players compete against others in teams to survive a shrinking boundary around the map and emerge as the last gang standing. However, there are a few differences, namely:

Players can respawn after death assuming other teammates are still alive. The traditional mechanic would instead have them die permanently or be sent to the Gulag to fight for a second chance.

Only up to 50 players can partake in this mode.

The map is a bit smaller than normal maps, accommodating 150 players.

Respawns are disabled near the end of the match, adding a new layer of thrill and pressure.

Al Mazrah, on the other hand, is also a map first debuting with Warzone 2's launch. Set in the Republic of Adal, this map features a clash between an impressive metropolitan area and the rural outskirts. The former consists of a massive city and other industrial hotspots like an oil refinery and a quarry. On the other hand, the latter is peppered with a few villages and more tranquil locations such as an oasis.

Al Mazrah will undoubtedly receive a makeover for Resurgence to fit the smaller-scale brawls. This means that gamers may expect to encounter opponents more frequently. Thus they must be wary at all times. Other significant additions for Season 3 include:

New multiplayer map: Pelayo's Lighthouse is a 6v6 map that takes place under cover of night with a rainy storm brewing about

FJX Imperium Sniper - This nostalgic sniper knew as The Intervention returns from the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 under a different name

Plunder mode for Warzone 2 - Rack up the most money by looting, killing, and finishing contracts

Ranked - Warzone 2 players can now compete for top spots on the leaderboard with ranked play

More details will be revealed soon with the upcoming Roadmap for Season 3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 are available on PC, PS4, PS5, XB1, and XS X|S, with the latter being free-to-play across all platforms.

