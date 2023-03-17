All Atomgrad Raid episode updates in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded

The mid-season "Reloaded" update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 has been officially released. The release included some interesting new content for the title in the form of a new Atomgrad Raid episode, a marksman rifle, and more.

The update added the necessary quality-of-life adjustments, bug patches, and UI improvements to enhance the users' general gameplay experience, making the game more balanced and gamer-friendly.

The Atomgrad Raid is a Special Ops task from the game's narrative mode. It is a co-op game that can be played in groups of three with playable characters such as Captain Price, Kyle "Gaz" Garrick, and Farah.

This option takes a lot of patience and dedication to finish, but players are rewarded generously. The following article will cover all the required information about the second episode of the Atomgard Raid.

All additions present from the second episode of Atomgrad Raid in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded

The first episode of Atomgrad Raid was about locating missing allies in Urzikstan. You must choose one of the three possible characters: Captain Price, Kyle "Gaz," Garrick, or Farah. The three enter a highly secure spot to learn about different secrets and gather the necessary information.

Episode 2 picks up where Episode 1 left off. Players can obtain the "Bad Boonie" Operator Skin for Captain Price after completing the second chapter. One should bear in mind that if they own Modern Warfare 2, they can access both chapters without first obtaining the Raid Assignment.

The official patch for Episode 2 of Atomgrad Raid includes the following:

After completion of each raid episode players will be able to get a Weapon XP Token.

One Camo is being added to the current loot pool.

All Raid-related unlocks, such as Operator unlocks, Veteran completion unlocks, and random prizes, have received extra clarification in the AAR.

A new Kit Select section is added in-game to allow players to modify their kits.

Players will now have more clarity about which rewards are already unlocked and which are unlockable in the lobby.

The Raid Assignment requirement is removed, so now players who own Modern Warfare 2 can easily access the mode through a party finder.

A new unique [CLASSIFIED] Reward Type has been added.

"Special Ops Kit Boost" has been added to Raid Store Bundles, allowing players to earn 10 stars per Kit and immediately unlock all Kits upon purchase.

In-game intro cutscenes can be skipped with the new function "Vote to Skip."

A problem with an additional oxygen canister symbol appearing on the screen of the equipped Player has been resolved.

Above are all the new updates that came into the Special Ops mission - Atomgrad Raid Episode 2.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded is currently live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

