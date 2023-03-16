Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded brings major changes to current meta: RAAL and Sakin MG38 nerfs, MX9 buff, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded update has been launched, bringing several changes to both titles. New modes, a fresh core map called the Himmelmatt Expo, one new weapon, and more are part of this update.

Additionally, it also comes with significant quality-of-life alterations and weapon-balancing changes. The Season 2 update was a major one and changed the game's meta in many ways. This mid-season Reloaded patch will further balance the weapons in every possible way.

The developers took an excellent approach by taking into account community feedback as well as various data points to offer some in-depth adjustments to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded. This article will talk about these changes.

RAAL, Sakin MG38, KV Broadside, and more nerfed in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded

Light-machine Guns

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2's meta has been consistently dominated by LMGs when it comes to long-range and mid-range fights, which are very common in both titles. However, the Season 2 Reloaded patch introduced several new adjustments to various weapons, and these changes can alter the current meta.

The RAAL MG, RPK, and Sakin MG38 are considered the best guns in the game and can dominate foes from mid to long-range. After this update, these firearms are longer their former selves. However, with proper attachments, they can still be top-tier guns. All LMG nerfs introduced in the Season 2 Reloaded update are as follows:

RAAL MG

Damage in far-range is reduced

Close-range damage slightly increased

Headshot damage has been reduced

Upper Torso damage has been reduced

Increase in recoil

RPK

Walking speed reduced

Muzzle Velocity reduced

Sakin MG38

Damage range reduced

Shotguns

In the current Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 meta, many players use the KV Broadside shotgun and camp inside buildings to secure easy kills if anyone rushes them. This weapon is overpowered at close-range and has the ability to eliminate an entire team.

Many players requested the developers to look into the matter and make some adjustments accordingly. Taking fan feedback into consideration, the firearm is receiving a significant nerf and will not provide an effective outcome after one has downloaded the update. Here are the nerfs it got:

KV Broadside

Lower torso damage reduced

12 Gauge Ammo - Damage ranges reduced, and close-range damage reduced

Dragon’s Breath Ammo - Damage ranges reduced, close-range damage reduced, and Global decrease in the highest residual damage from 12 gauge Dragon's Breath

That wasn't the only weapon that was nerfed in the Shotgun category, however, as the following two weapons received the same treatment:

Bryson 800 and Bryson 890

For all slug-type ammo, headshot damage has been increased

Minimal damage against armor has been added

SMGs were both buffed and nerfed in certain ways in the Season 2 Reloaded update

SMGs are firearms that are specifically made to dominate in close-quarters combat. Guns in this class are frequently used as sniper backups in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, and aggressive players who prefer engaging foes at close range may prefer to use these weapons above other ones.

The Lachmann Sub is one of the most beloved guns in the COD community and has received some major adjustments to its speed and damage. While MX9, BAS-p, and Vel 46 got minor buffs.

All the adjustments are mentioned below:

MX9

Mid-damage ranges increased

BAS-p

Sprint to fire time increased

Damage ranges increased

PDSW 528

Greater visibility while ADS in iron sight

Vel 46

Close damage ranges increased

Improved handling and mobility with a fixed 30-round magazine

Lachmann Sub

Movement speed reduced

ADS speed reduced

Recoil control improved

LM Nebula Barrel: Damage range improved; recoil control enhanced.

New Weapon Introduced in both titles

The Tempus Torrent has made its debut in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. This weapon is a powerful DMR from Tempus Armament that combines the M4 Platform's flexibility with the speed and force of 7.62-round ammunition. On-target bullets and speedy kills come from a steady hand and sharp eye.

It needs to be unlocked first to be used in matches. To acquire the weapon, you must acquire 25 double kills with any Marksman Rifle. This is a difficult task that requires numerous matches to accomplish, but players can take the simpler route by purchasing the Tempus Torrent bundle from the game's shop.

