Warzone 2 expert IceManIssac reveals the best loadout to counter KV Broadside in battle royales

The Season 2 Reloaded update for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will shortly be released. A new raid episode, a new 6v6 core map called Himmelmatt Expo, a new challenge event, the debut of new modes, a new marksman rifle, and a ton of other new material will be added to the game.

In the current Warzone 2 scenario, players use shotgun tactics to camp inside buildings. They equip KV Broadside, which is extremely powerful in short range and can eliminate an entire squad if they aggressively push inside the building.

A Lachmann Sub loadout was provided by Warzone 2 streamer IceManIssac to counter the shotgun strategy. The following article will point out the loadout given by the streamer.

The Lachmann Sub is the perfect gun to counter the KV Broadside in Warzone 2

The Lachmann Sub is based on the real-life gun Heckler & Koch MP5 and belongs to the Lachmann Meer weapon Platform and is one of the most loved weapons in the game.

This SMG is designed for stability, lethality, and mobility. It uses a fully automatic 9mm receiver that enhances the performance and turns the gun into an absolute beast in close-range encounters.

Only speed can counter KV Broadside at close ranges, so the loadout for the Lachmann Sub given by IceManIssac maximizes the pace needed to beat players waiting with the shotgun.

Lachmann Sub Loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/IceManIssac)

Recommended Loadout:

Muzzle: Lacerta Compensator

Lacerta Compensator Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Magazine: 40-Round Mag

40-Round Mag Stock: LM Stockless Mod

LM Stockless Mod Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Muzzle tuning in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/IceManIssac)

Lacerta Compensator is a universal muzzle attachment specially designed to control the horizontal and vertical recoil and helps users keep the shots fired on target at the expense of ADS speed and stability. The unlocking criteria for the attachment is to level up the BAS-P to level 22.

Underbarrel tuning (Image via YouTube/IceManIssac)

Phase-3 Grip is the perfect underbarrel for the Lachmann Sub as the item increases hip fire accuracy, aim stability, and recoil stabilization. The attachment provides superior aim accuracy while decreasing the ADS speed.

The 40-round mag is necessary for the weapon as the high rate of fire calls for some additional bullets to increase the user's confidence while taking aggressive fights. The magazine can be unlocked by taking the Vaznev-9K to level 9.

LM Stockless Mod is a weapon-specific attachment specially curated for a tactical advantage in speed, more specifically, it increases the ADS speed, movement speed, and sprint-to-fire speed at the expense of some accuracy.

All necessary tunings and attachments (Image via YouTube/IceManIssac)

The Lachmann TCG-10 is a weapon-specific attachment that improves speed and movement while controlling blowback and reducing stability slightly. This can be unlocked by leveling up the Lachmann-762 to level 11.

The above attachment is best for users who prefer speed over accuracy. The loadout maximizes the speed with manageable recoil to beat players who camp inside buildings with shotguns like KV Broadside.

