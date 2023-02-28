Best Modern Warfare 2 loadout for Lachmann-762 in Season 2

The Lachmann-762 Battle Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is known for its high damage statistics. The weapon can be extremely lethal in the right hands, capable of taking down enemies within seconds. However, not everything is perfect with the rifle as it also has a higher recoil, making it difficult to land all the shots on target.

The second season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's had many changes. Among them, the Battle Rifles in the game saw several buffs and nerfs. Thankfully, the Lachmann-762 was one of the weapons that received significant enhancements. Hence, using loadouts from Season 1 may not necessarily bring out the best in the rifle.

Best attachments to use with the Lachmann-762 in Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2

The Lachmann-762 is an extremely powerful Battle Rifle in Modern Warfare 2. In the recent update, the weapon saw buffs in damage range, ADS speed, sprint speed, and hip fire spread. These factors brought the gun on par with other weapons in its class.

Using the correct attachments can enhance all its strengths and mitigate its weaknesses. Before players can build their ideal loadout, they must unlock the weapon.

Thankfully, unlocking it is pretty straightforward. To do so, players must reach a profile level of 16. This makes the Battle Rifle one of the earliest unlocks in the game.

Once unlocked, playing a few games with it and leveling up the rifle to unlock the various attachments suggested in this guide is advisable. To get the most out of the Lachmann-762 in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2, the following attachments are recommended:

Best Lachmann-762 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 (Image via Activision)

Barrel: Romeo FT 16" Barrel

Romeo FT 16" Barrel Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Here's how these attachments impact the weapon:

Barrel: Romeo FT 16" Barrel boosts the weapon's bullet velocity and damage range. This addition allows players to take down enemies quicker in longer ranges. Moreover, this attachment assists in recoil control, making it easier to hit targets.

Muzzle: Polarfire-S, apart from being a suppressor, enhances the rifle's damage range and bullet velocity. Being a suppressor, it silences the shots and leaves the enemies clueless about where the bullets are coming at them.

Polarfire-S on Lachmann-762 (Image via Activision)

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 improves aiming stability and enables recoil stabilization. This enhancement allows players to conveniently spray on their targets without missing a shot.

Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10 further assists in recoil control. However, it messes with the aiming stability of the weapon. Thankfully, the FTAC Ripper 56 perfectly counters this and makes the effect negligible.

Lachmann TCG-10 on Lachmann-762 (Image via Activision)

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro is a clean optical sight that gives players a clear sight of their targets. It is the only blue dot optic in the game, providing players with an unobstructed vision of their enemies.

The Lachmann-762 loadout mentioned above is ideal in Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2. This weapon is extremely lethal and, after the buff, is considered one of the fastest-killing weapons in the game.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

