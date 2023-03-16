Warzone 2 developers introduce several QOL changes in the Season 2 Reloaded patch

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's second season has finally received its mid-season Reloaded update. With this update, the title received various new additions like a brand new raid episode, a brand new marksman rifle, and more.

Along with the inclusion of new weapons and content, the game has received a number of changes to improve its realism and overall balance. To further enhance the gameplay experience, the developers are constantly gathering statistics and community input. With the release of the new update, several quality-of-life changes were implemented along with weapon adjustments.

Generally, these quality-of-life adjustments are subtle in-game changes that further enhance the title's overall gameplay and experience. The following article will cover all of the QOL changes that were made in Season 2 Reloaded.

New quality-of-life changes in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded

Quality-of-life changes are of great importance as they allow players to fully appreciate the essence of a video game. Although it may not seem like it at first glance, small changes in a certain mechanic or UI can have a major effect on online games, thereby improving the game's overall reputation.

The developers of Warzone 2 are continuously taking into consideration various minute details and making adjustments to them so that users can have a smooth gaming experience. In addition to weapons and other adjustments, the Season 2 Reloaded update introduced several QOL changes, making the game even more intriguing.

All of the recent QOL changes in Warzone 2 have been listed below:

Killstreak Availability

In order to provide players with more context, the current "Airspace is too crowded" notification will now have a trailing "for X seconds" affixed to it.

Cluster Strike and Precision Airstrike Improvements

Increased the consistency of the Airstrike danger warning based on each damage position.

The Precision Airstrike aim has been improved to stop occasionally falling behind the Players.

When ordering a Cluster Strike or Precision Airstrike, players will now receive an alert if they are too near to the impacted zone.

Give-Up Timer Consistency

The give-up period while downed will last at least three seconds and is now more uniform across all modes.

Navigation Pings

For easier reading, the Tacmap and Mini-Map's navigation pings have increased the scale.

Armor Break

The text has been removed from the Armor Break notification. Previously, when a player shot an opponent and their armor was broken, a text notification reading "Armor Break" would appear. Players would be perplexed by this writing because it was in the same typeface and height as when they down an enemy. Currently, only the music queue and symbol are present; the notification has been deleted.

Auto-Looting Armor Plates

Players will now automatically pick up armor plates as long as they have room in their inventory or backpack because they are an essential component of the gaming cycle.

Spawn Protection

In Battle Royale modes, Spawn Protection will now turn off at 25 meters, up from 19 meters, from the ground or a grounded user.

Given the significance of this tool for redeploying individuals, the developers will continue to refine it as they move forward.

Resurgence Killfeed

When the Resurgence countdown for that player hits zero, the kill stream will now show who is about to redeploy.

Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded is currently live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

