Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded patch notes: Gameplay adjustments, QoL updates, Bug fixes and more

Call of Duty Warzone 2 season 2 reloaded update has finally arrived. With some significant changes in the current meta, the mid-season update for the battle royale has brought some quality-of-life upgrades.

There are also some in-game changes, bug fixes, and UI updates that should improve the gaming experience for players worldwide. Some updates include circular balancing, pacing balancing, killstreak changes, and more. Players will also notice specific changes in the DMZ and Resurgence modes with this update.

The developers have also revealed that players will receive many rewards to celebrate Warzone's third anniversary. While the update is already live, here are the official patch notes for Warzone 2 season 2 reloaded.

Official patch notes for Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded

QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES IN WARZONE 2

Killstreak Availability

The existing “Airspace is too crowded” message will now have a trailing “for X seconds” attached to it to add better context for players.

Cluster Strike & Precision Airstrike Improvements

Improved the Airstrike danger notification to be more consistent based on each damage location. Improved directional tracing to prevent the Precision Airstrike targeting from sometimes landing behind the Players. Players will now be notified when calling a Cluster Strike or Precision Airstrike if they are too close to the affected zone in Warzone 2.

Give-Up Timer Consistency

The give-up timer, while being down, is now more consistent across modes and will last at least 3 seconds.

Navigation Pings

Increased the scale of navigation pings on the Tacmap and MMinimapfor improved readability.

Armor Break

The text has been removed from the Armor Break notification (when breaking all of an opponent’s Armor Plates) for improved clarity, while the icon has remained.

Auto-Looting Armor Plates

As Armor Plates are a critical part of the gameplay loop, Players will automatically pick them up as long as they have available Inventory or Backpack space.

Spawn Protection

Spawn Protection will now disable at 25 meters, up from 19 meters, from the ground or a grounded player in Battle Royale modes in Warzone 2. We will continue to refine this as we move forwards, given the importance of this feature to redeploying players.

Resurgence Killfeed

The kill feed will now display who is about to redeploy when their Resurgence timer reaches 0.

UI/UX CHANGES IN WARZONE 2

Spectating

Friendly pings and splash screens are now visible to spectators.

Gas Mask

Loot cards for gas masks now more accurately reflect their damage amounts.

BUG FIXES IN WARZONE 2

Fixed some issues causing rainbow glare to appear on the horizon in Al Mazrah (Xbox only).

Tac Map & MinimMinimapd an issue preventing elevation arrows on map icons not accurately indicating their position.

Fixed an issue causing the Counter UAV to affect Player maps outside the effective range.

PLAYLIST UPDATE IN WARZONE 2

Al Mazrah

Standard

Solos

Max Players: 150

Assimilation: Off

Duos

Max Players: 150

Assimilation: Refill

Trios

Max Players: 150

Assimilation: Refill

Quads

Max Players: 152

Assimilation: Refill

Ashika Island

Resurgence

Solos

Max Players: 52

Assimilation: Off

Duos

Max Players: 52

Assimilation: Off

Trios

Max Players: 52

Assimilation: Off

Quads

Max Players: 52

Assimilation: Off

All squad sizes for Resurgence will be available through Season 02 Reloaded!

EVENTS

Warzone’s 3rd Anniversary!

To celebrate three years of Warzone, players can redeem a new free gift each day via the in-game Store that symbolizes memories made since its surprise launch on March 10, 2020.

Rewards:

Verdansk Anniversary Calling Card

Verdansk Emblem

Caldera Anniversary Calling Card

Blacksite Completionist Calling Card

Blacksite Sticker

Blacksite Emblem (Animated)

Stronghold Calling Card

GENERAL

Bomb Drones

Bomb Drones have been temporarily removed while we fine-tune them.

GAMEPLAY

General

Pacing Balancing

As a team, we are focused on two core areas of the pacing of Battle Royale: The combat engagements in the mid-game They regain opportunities in the late game We will address this across Season 02 Reloaded and into Season 03, with the first change being a guaranteed “Restock” Public Event in the 4th Circle. Future improvements will include the following:

More ground loot Supply Boxes, especially in the North of the map

Resurgence Supply Boxes being sprinkled throughout the map

Additional Ammo Caches

And more…

GAMEPLAY ADJUSTMENTS IN WARZONE 2

Al Mazrah | Battle Royale

Light Helo

The Light Helo has been disabled in Solos. We are protective of the Solos squad size being a fair and balanced experience, and the Light Helo went against that ethos.

Contract Availability

Increased the number of Contracts revealed throughout the match to increase their availability in later circles.

Final Circles

We are temporarily disabling final circles in the northwestern section of the map while we work on improvements for upcoming seasons.

Ashika Island | Resurgence

Redeployment Drones

Redeployment Drones are active across Ashika Island and will remain live as part of the Resurgence experience in Warzone 2.

AI Combatant Departure

As the Path of the Ronin event ends, the Shadow Company operatives that have occupied the island will depart in pursuit of their next mission. Players will now be public enemy number one for Search & Seizure Contracts and the Data Heist Public Event.

Circle Balancing

The first Circle will be approximately 20% larger and more likely on land to enable a successful Infil better.

Pacing Balancing

Actions that affect the Resurgence Countdown have been adjusted to allow for more windows of opportunity to Team Wipe, the opposing team in Warzone 2.

Buy Station Availability

Improvements have been made to spread the Buy Stations more evenly through the map.

QUALITY OF LIFE

Spawn Protection

Spawn Protection will now disable at 25 meters, up from 19 meters, from the ground or a grounded player in Battle Royale modes. Given the importance of this feature to redeploy players, we will continue to refine it as we move forward.

Resurgence Killfeed

The kill feed will now display who is about to redeploy when their Resurgence timer reaches 0.

BUG FIXES

Redeploy Token

Fixed an issue allowing Redeploy Tokens to appear in Buy Stations even after closing the Gulag.

All DMZ changes in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded

DMZ changes in Warzone 2 Season 2 reloaded

GAMEPLAY

We have updated the usage requirements for Building 21 Access Cards: Players no longer need to bring Building 21 Access Cards into the match by equipping them before infiltration At least one Player in a squad must have a Building 21 Access Card in their Inventory to allow infiltration If a Player does infill into Building 21 with an Access Card in their Backpack, they will lose that card if they do not extract with it. This change only impacts Building 21 Access Cards and not the Access/Key Cards for locked spaces inside Building 21, as those must still be equipped in your Backpack before infiltration. Enemy combatants in DMZ can now operate or arrive in various vehicles, not just the Armored Truck. We have added some variations to infiltration and exfiltration points The Destroy Supplies Contract has been updated to reveal the four closest safes instead of revealing all safes within a distance of the Contract Reduced the total number of vehicles in Modern City for more even distribution of vehicles throughout Al Mazrah Enemy combatants now have a slight chance to drop upgraded weapons upon death

BUG FIXES

Fixed several Stronghold access issues across DMZ Fixed an issue where the Secure Nuclear Material contract could select a locked toolbox on Ashika Island The increased minimum distance between Secure Nuclear Material contracts on Ashika Island so they do not overlap Fixed Favor for a Friend Mission having an incorrect location description Fixed description for Stronghold Reacquisition Mission incorrectly stating that the Legion Deal Intel must be extracted Fixed an issue where taking a weapon directly from an enemy's Backpack wouldn't register it as an enemy weapon for some Missions Fixed an issue where the Overlord voiceover would fade out improperly when extracting Fixed issues where specific Missions weren't sharing progress with squadmates, including missions that have you use field upgrades and killstreaks, such as Death From Above Fixed an issue where Key Elimination wasn't giving progress for unlocking a cache instead of a locked door Fixed an issue where some Players did not get credit for the final exfil due to a timer Fixed an issue where the match search would stop if the party leader left the group Fixed an issue that would prevent the Player from using their Armor temporarily when trying to use Armor and the Radiation Blocker simultaneously.

