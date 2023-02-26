How to buy the Urban Veteran: Pro Pack in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2: What's included, price and more

With Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2's second season being live, players now have a plethora of content to explore in-game. The game's store also offers various packs that gamers can purchase to enhance their experience. The Urban Veteran: Pro Pack went live recently, and players can now procure it from the in-game store.

Exquisite skins and cosmetics have been the center of attraction within the Call of Duty community for a very long time. While the items do not add value to the gameplay, they are surely the most crucial way to look cool in the game.

This article will focus on how to purchase the Urban Veteran: Pro Pack, what's included, and more.

What's included in the Urban Veteran: Pro Pack in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

The Urban Veteran: Pro Pack offers several items and cosmetics, including an exclusive Operator skin. Here is a list of everything that comes with the pack in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Chuy Operator skin

2400 CP

TAQ-M Blueprint - Townguard

BAS-P Blueprint - Urban Militia

Charm - Urban Ace

Sticker - Fuerzas Especiales

Loading Screen - Silhouettes

Emblem - Secret Sniper

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL The Urban Veteran: Pro Pack is available in the #MW2 and #Warzone2 store for $20. Includes a new Operator skin, along with 2,400 CoD Points + weapon blueprints. The Urban Veteran: Pro Pack is available in the #MW2 and #Warzone2 store for $20. Includes a new Operator skin, along with 2,400 CoD Points + weapon blueprints. https://t.co/PTsQ1rvo3y

These are all the items available in the Urban Veteran: Pro Pack. One thing to note is that both the weapon blueprints will come with in-built weapon tuning and here is what fans can expect.

Townguard tuning

9.0x Magnification

Aiminng Idle Stability

Damage Range

Urban Militia tuning

Damage Range

Recoil Steadiness

Precision Sight Picture

The Urban Veteran: Pro Pack price in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Read the full patch notes here: Season 02 has arrived.Read the full patch notes here: callofduty.com/patchnotes/202… Season 02 has arrived. Read the full patch notes here: callofduty.com/patchnotes/202…

Since both the games are available to play on multiple platforms, the in-game store bundles can be obtained from all of them. Players can go to their respective stores (Battle.Net, Steam, Xbox Store, PlayStation Store) and purchase the Urban Veteran: Pro Pack right now.

If users are wondering how much the bundle will cost, we also have that answer. The pack in both the games will cost $19.99 or its equivalent regional price.

Is the Urban Veteran: Pro Pack worth it in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2?

One thing that always comes to players' minds is the worth of an in-game item. While the question remains debatable whether the bundle is worth it, one thing profitable in the pack is the 2,400 CP that comes with it. To buy 2,400 CP, players will have to spend the same amount of currency as the bundle costs. Hence, you'll have a brand new bundle for free.

Hoowever, it is important to note that none of the items in the bundle add any advantage to the gameplay experience. Be that as it may, with new skins and cosmetics, players can show off their collection to others, enhancing the overall experience.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's season 2 has brought back a number of content that players have been clamoring for a very long time. With Ranked mode in multiplayer, Resurgence in Battle Royale, and in-game QoL updates, the new season of Call of Duty offers a lot.

