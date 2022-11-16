How to transfer your COD Points to Warzone 2 on Steam?

Warzone 2 goes live later tonight, and the new release will have greater accessibility, with Activision bringing back the franchise on Steam. Like the first game, the second chapter will follow the same model and be free to play. This shouldn't cause too many problems for most things, but the case is separate for COD Points.

Given the premium nature of this currency, Activision has allowed users to transfer their remaining funds to Warzone 2 when they start their journey. Unfortunately, a recent rumor on social media suggests that the transfer won't be straightforward.

Call of Duty Points will transfer from MW2019, Black Ops Cold War, Vanguard, or Warzone 1 to Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 if you play on the same platform & store.

It was announced earlier that the COD Points would be transferrable as long as the user is not changing platforms. The latest developments, unfortunately, hint towards the inability of PC players to use the coins on Steam that they got on Battle Net. This will be terrible news if it turns out to be true since it will mean players will lose a lot of resources they got by paying real-life money.

The rumored restrictions on the transfer of COD Points to Warzone 2 for PC players could be a major issue

Warzone 2 will be an entirely new start for all the players as they begin with a blank slate. This has been done to keep things fresh and ensure all players start from the same point. However, users can transfer the COD Points they already have since those have been bought with real money.

Players can do the transfer freely if they play the new game on the same platform as Call of Duty Warzone. Unfortunately, there are some significant issues for PC players if the rumors are true. While there won't be a direct solution, here's what Steam users can do to utilize their pre-existing COD Points:

Step 1: Download Warzone 2 from Battle.Net and start the game.

Step 2: Log into your account, which will reflect all the resources you have. This includes the COD Points, which will be transferred automatically from your Warzone account.

Step 3: Buy what you need using COD Points. This can include bundles and items like the Battle Pass.

Step 4: Once you have used COD Points, log out and close the game that you have downloaded from Battle.Net.

Step 5: Start the version you downloaded from Steam and log in using the same Activision account. Make sure that the two accounts are the same.

Step 6: The purchases you made earlier in the Battle.Net version of Warzone 2 will now reflect in the Steam version. You will be able to use all the items on the Steam version and utilize the other features as intended. If you spend money on unlocking the Battle Pass, for example, you should be able to progress as intended on Steam.

Of course, this is merely a workaround, not a full-proof solution. The fact that a PC user will be required to download it in two places feels unnecessary and cumbersome. However, it will at least allow PC players to utilize the COD Points they have spent their real-life money on.

