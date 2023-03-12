Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 will receive free rewards on Warzone’s third anniversary. It has been reported that these items will be made available to the entire community as they arrive alongside the Season 2 Reloaded update. All free items will be available to claim via the in-game store.

Activision will be celebrating the launch of its first massive success in the battle royale genre with Warzone. The title was launched on March 10, 2020, and completed its third year as an active game in the series. The rewards will signify different memories and maps from the prequel to commemorate its success.

Here is how players can get their hands on these rewards in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Free-to-claim rewards celebrate three-year anniversary of Warzone 2

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Weapon Blueprint

Calling Cards

& more To celebrate three years of Warzone, players will be able to claim seven free items over the coming weeks through the in-game Store that are themed around the maps, seasons, and memories made since its launch on March 10, 2020.Weapon BlueprintCalling Cards& more To celebrate three years of Warzone, players will be able to claim seven free items over the coming weeks through the in-game Store that are themed around the maps, seasons, and memories made since its launch on March 10, 2020.🔫 Weapon Blueprint🃏 Calling Cards👀 & more https://t.co/YuKIAdjMMp

Activision has introduced a lot of playable content since the inception of Modern Warfare 2 and the latest battle royale title. The company aims to provide the best cosmetics, missions, and weapons with each major update. Most of these arrive as purchasable bundles, with some implemented as rewards for specific challenges and events.

The free-to-claim nature of the anniversary gifts has caught the attention of players. These rewards also provide them with an incentive to regularly play either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2.

How to claim them

The process of claiming the three-year anniversary rewards in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is straightforward. Players can follow the steps listed below to get their hands on these limited-time gifts:

Launch Call of Duty Warzone 2 (or Modern Warfare 2 if purchased).

Head over to the “Store” tab from the home screen of Warzone 2.

The free 3-year anniversary reward will be present in the list with all the purchasable bundles.

Simply click on the item and claim it.

It is a free reward so the item will be added to the player’s account without any transactions.

Three-year anniversary rewards

The official Call of Duty Twitter page announced the introduction of Warzone’s anniversary celebration rewards. Players can get their hands on seven gifts from the in-game store. The developers have made sure to release it under specific themes like maps, previous seasons, and various significant moments from Activision’s first battle royale title.

However, complete details of the rewards have not been revealed, although a Warzone anniversary gun skin and a unique set of Calling Cards will be included. One of these seven rewards may also contain emblems.

The rewards will be featured in the store every few days, but the exact interval of time between the appearance of each reward is unknown. The delay might have been implemented to provide the player base with enough time to claim every reward without missing out.

Players can follow the official Call of Duty Twitter page to receive news of all upcoming rewards. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

Poll : 0 votes