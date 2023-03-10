The second season of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 was released on February 15 after being delayed by two weeks, which the developers took to polish the major update. The content for those titles' Season 2 Reloaded patch has now been revealed and includes a new multiplayer map, various quality-of-life features, a fresh weapon, a Raid episode, skins, and more.

This mid-season update will go live at the same time globally on all platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, on either March 15 or 16.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded release date and time for all regions

The official dates and times for Season 2 Reloaded's release are:

March 15, 9:00 am PT (US West Coast)

March 15, 11:00 am CT (Illinois)

March 15, 12:00 pm ET (US East Coast)

March 15, 5:00 pm GMT (UK)

March 15, 6:00 pm CEST (Central Europe)

March 15, 8:00 pm MSK (Moscow)

March 15, 10:30 pm IST (India)

March 16, 1:00 am CST (China)

March 16, 2:00 am JST (Japan)

March 16, 4:00 am AEDT (Australia)

March 16, 6:00 am NZDT (New Zealand)

Currently, there is no information about the pre-load option for the Season 2 Reloaded update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. However, it will be made available on all platforms before the aforementioned times. The patch notes for the update will also be released right before the update goes live.

The size of the patch for both games can be speculated to be around 20GB, as suggested by the space required by the previous mid-season update Season 1 Reloaded.

According to an official blog post, the most notable additions with the new patch will be a fresh 6v6 multiplayer map for Modern Warfare 2 called Himmelmatt Expo; party-queuing, a social feature; Raids episode 02, which will continue the story of Modern Warfare 2; Shredder from TMNT as a playable character; and Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle. Here's what the developers had to say about the update:

"Building off Season 02’s launch update — which saw a brand-new Resurgence map in Ashika Island, the Path of the Ronin event, and plenty of updates across both games — Season 02 Reloaded will see the release of an all-new Core Multiplayer map, a Camo Challenge Event, a new functional weapon, and plenty more free content across both games."

Moreover, the developers will also be celebrating the third anniversary of Warzone 1 in Season 2's Reloaded update and gifting free items to all players through the in-game store themed around its maps and seasons. Players will get to claim a total of seven gifts from the store, which will include a weapon blueprint, calling cards, and more.

