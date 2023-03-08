Call of Duty Warzone 2 is a great battle royale title that Activision released. A famous content creator, JGOD, pointed out a few problems that could be easily solved in a recent YouTube video. The player cites that a crisis can be averted by making a few necessary changes.

Activision released Warzone 2 with several defining qualities that targeted uplifting the gameplay experience. However, the flip side is equally heavy and carries several cons that could eventually reduce the player count. JGOD talks about the biggest issues that must be addressed to preserve the title.

Let us take a closer look at JGOD’s concerns about different issues in Warzone 2.

JGOD cites concerns for Warzone 2 with the current state of the game.

The developers usually patch any faulty or malfunctioning game parts immediately. Unfortunately, a few elements of Warzone 2 itself need to be improved to increase its longevity. JGOD divided the video into three broad sections to talk about the current state of Activision’s battle royale - the good things in the game, the different things that are neutral, and the downfall of Warzone 2 that require changes.

Keeping that in mind, let’s jump into the third category and explore potential changes that could improve the overall gaming experience.

Easy-to-fix issues in Warzone 2.

Here is a list of all the cons the JGOD presents in the video and some solutions he discusses that can be deployed.

Stale meta

Despite the recent nerfs, almost every other player still utilizes the RPK and Fennec 45 loadout. The player takes an aggressive front on this topic and states that the developers can provide more updates to nerf overpowered weapons and buff the weaker ones. Although this can be a lengthy process, it is possible for the team as they already have the required data.

Lack of modes

The Resurgence mode is currently the only different element in the playlist that its predecessor inspired. JGOD provides compelling ideas for new additions like snipers or shotgun-only battle royales and faster-collapsing zones. All these are simple ideas that can incorporate variations across the playlist.

Server problems

The game has a good graphics level and can satisfy the eyes of many. However, the gameplay is plagued with latency problems, which are often server-side problems. Players expect a smoother experience since it is a sequel title, and the publisher will try to improve on previous mistakes.

Audio

The current audio system has not mainly performed better than its predecessor. The multiplayer segment of the series received a better audio system, but the battle royale suffers from a wide range of sounds cluttering the battlefield. This makes the footsteps of enemy operators less audible and provides incorrect positional information.

Excess water

The zone often moves towards water bodies, forming the final safe zone around it. This makes it difficult for players to position themselves properly as Warzone 2 introduced swimming mechanics. The developers can modify the circles to reduce inaccessible and one-sided water zones.

Pace

JGOD describes the entire gameplay of Warzone 2 as being slow. He points out that various actions like movement, picking weapons, strafing, zone closing speed, and reload speeds are all slower. These elements result in longer matches, making this Call of Duty battle royale sluggish. Developers can address this issue by speeding up a few of the animations to increase the game's pace.

JGOD states that solving these problems can automatically improve the overall gameplay. The publisher did not officially address or announce any such changes at the time of writing this article. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

