Best Warzone 2 audio settings to clearly hear footsteps in Season 2

Audio feedback is one of the most important clues that players need to keep track of if they wish to be successful in Warzone 2. Listening to the sound of footsteps, the reloading of guns, or even the sound of someone bashing a door open - such auditory cues are important if a player wishes to keep track of their surroundings in the fast-paced combat of battle royale or Resurgence matches.

Among these audio clues in Warzone 2, footsteps play the most vital role, allowing players to know if enemies are near and from which direction they are coming.

The Season 2 patch has introduced many changes to the title's sound engine. With the arrival of a new occlusion system, operators are expected to get a better idea of their surroundings from just the audio feedback.

However, that has not been the case for many players, and numerous complaints regarding Warzone 2's audio can still be found on various social media sites. This is mainly due to using older settings that are no longer valid in the latest season. As such, this article will index the best audio settings that players can use to get better footsteps audio in Season 2 of Warzone 2.

Best audio and sound settings in Warzone 2 Season 2

Good audio settings are necessary for any online shooter title, and Warzone 2 is no different. Audio clues give players tons of additional information about their surroundings, which allows them to make informed decisions regarding their next course of action in battle royale matches.

Certain settings like the Headphone Bass Boost will enable players to hear clear footsteps audio, which is needed to keep track of the location of nearby enemies. Turning down the music volume will also allow players to hear the environmental sounds more clearly by negating the distraction that the background music causes.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Also several audio changes planned for Warzone 2, including fixes and updates to the occlusion system. Also several audio changes planned for Warzone 2, including fixes and updates to the occlusion system. https://t.co/9W3OBOhPRA

Turning on the Reduce Tinnitus Sound will eliminate the ringing sound when a flashbang blows nearby. Stacking up the effects of these audio settings will allow players to get a much clearer footstep sound in battle royale or Resurgence matches.

We recommend the following settings in Warzone 2:

Volumes

Audio Mix - Headphones Bass Boost

Headphones Bass Boost Master Volume - 65

65 Music Volume - 0

0 Dialogue Volume - 50

50 Effects Volume - 100

100 Hit Marker Volume - 50

50 Speakers/Headphones Game Sound Device - Default System Device

Default System Device Mono Audio - Off

Subtitles

Subtitles - Custom

Custom Campaign - On

On Multiplayer - Off

Off Co-op - Off

Off DMZ - Off

Off Subtitles Size - Default

Default Subtitles Background Opacity - 0

Voice Chat

Voice Chat - On

On Game Voice Channel - All Lobby

All Lobby Last Words Voice Chat - On

On Proximity Chat - On

On Voice Chat Device - Default System Device

Microphone

Microphone Mode - Push to talk

Push to talk Push to Talk - V

V Mute Yourself When Connecting - On

On Microphone Input Device - Default System Device

Default System Device Microphone Level - 100

100 Microphone Test - Off

Audio Advanced Settings

Juggernaut Music - Off

Off Hit Marker Sound Effects - Classic

Classic Mute Game When Minimized - On

On Reduce Tinnitus Sound - On

Enabling the above settings will make tracking footsteps in Warzone 2 Season 2's battle royale and Resurgence matches much easier.

