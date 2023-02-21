Modern Warfare 2 players blame cheaters for the removal of ranked leaderboard

The Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2 has added many new features to the title's multiplayer mode. Among the new arrivals, Ranked Mode has been one of the most highly anticipated additions, and its inclusion sparked a lot of appreciation from the community.

One of the key features of Modern Warfare 2 Ranked play is the Top 250 Leaderboard, which showcases the names of the best-ranked players for the title. However, a few days after its arrival, the developers suddenly removed this leaderboard without any prior announcement to the community.

This move stirred a lot of discussion in the community, with many players blaming the cheater epidemic in Modern Warfare 2 as the leading cause behind the removal of the Top 250 Leaderboard.

Modern Warfare 2 players on Reddit blame cheaters for removing the Top 250 Leaderboard.

To reach the Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play Top 250 leaderboard, players must earn 10,000 SR to qualify. This is not an easy feat to achieve quickly, with only a handful of pro players like Draza being listed on the leaderboard after a really long and grueling grind.

However, after a few days of being online, the Top 250 Leaderboard was suddenly deactivated in the game, resulting in the developers receiving a lot of flak from the community.

While speculating on the reason for removing the leaderboard, quite a few players felt the culprit behind this was the numerous cheaters plaguing the game. Alongside the pro players who made it to the leaderboard, there were quite a few sketchy characters whose stats made it quite evident that they were cheaters.

One of the players who made it to the leaderboard had an unbelievable kill streak of 556, which is next to impossible in Modern Warfare 2. A kill streak of 556 means that the player has killed 556 enemies without dying even once across multiple matches. Such ridiculous kill streak stats make it obvious that the player is a hardcore cheater.

Another player who was dominating the leaderboard was Quanni. He is a known cheater who has been banned from multiple competitive esports tournament sites for using malicious third-party software to gain an unfair advantage.

The fact that he is near the top of the leaderboard while some of the pro CDL players are in the lower twenties indicates that he is again using hacks to top the leaderboard.

A player who was previously part of a huge community of cheaters and is still in their group chat confirmed that many gamers in the top 250 leaderboard are hackers. According to him, there is a specific community of cheaters, with over five thousand active members, who are currently playing the Ranked mode and causing problems for other genuine players.

With so many cheaters plaguing the Ranked mode, many players plan to stay away from it.

With plenty of evidence piling up, the menace of cheaters in Modern Warfare 2 has been highlighted quite clearly in the Top 250 leaderboard of Ranked Mode, and this might be one of the main reasons that the leaderboard was deactivated.

Poll : 0 votes