Warzone 2 guide: How to improve audio quality instantly on PC

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has been criticized for its poor audio quality, especially when it comes to footsteps. The battle royale title has received numerous audio enhancements and upgrades in this generation.

However, it wasn't enough to keep the fans satisfied. There have been numerous instances where users have complained about footsteps being inaudible until enemies get too close.

Although the recent updates have eliminated this issue to an extent, it hasn't been completely resolved. Having said that, players on PC have discovered a simple tweak that instantly improves the quality by a huge margin. This guide discusses that one particular setting that everyone can implement in their game right now to get a better audio experience.

A guide to improving Warzone 2's audio quality

Xen SirGime @SirGime share it no more pain #warzone #Warzone2 THIS IS A GAME CHANGER FOOTSTEPS ARE BACK GUYSshare it no more pain THIS IS A GAME CHANGER FOOTSTEPS ARE BACK GUYS📈 share it no more pain 💀 #warzone #Warzone2 https://t.co/kEmnsrQAsm

Warzone 2's audio has been a mixed bag. While there are several settings in-game that improve the audibility of footsteps, they behave differently based on the hardware that the player is using. Also, those settings do not assist in improving the directional audio. This means it is often difficult to properly identify the direction the gunshots are coming from.

Being a battle royale game, Warzone 2's audio inputs play a huge role in determining the outcome of an engagement. Hence, to win all your gunfights and have proper information about your environment, proper audio quality is essential. The Loudness Equalization feature on Windows PC systems greatly enhances the overall audio quality, along with improved directionality.

Here's how you can enable it on both Windows 10 as well as Windows 11:

1) First, on your Windows desktop environment, head over to the Control Panel. To do so, simply type Control Panel in the Windows search bar.

2) Once there, find Hardware and Sound. From there, navigate to the Sound section, which will open up another small window.

3) In this window, by default, you should be in the Playback tab. If not, simply click on it in the top-left corner.

4) This will display all your available audio devices. Right-click on the one you use for Warzone 2 and select Properties.

Selecting properties under the Playback tab (Image via @Processing Brains on YouTube)

5) Now, another window will open. In this window, navigate to the Enhancements tab.

6) In it, there will be various audio enhancement settings available, such as Bass Boost, Virtual Surround, Room Correction, and more. Click on the checkbox next to Loudness Equalization from this list.

Enabling Loudness Equalization in Windows 11 (Image via @Processing Brains on YouTube)

7) Click on the Apply button below and finally press Ok.

That's it - you have now enabled the Loudness Equalization feature. Simply close all the Windows settings menus and head over to Warzone 2 to enjoy the improved sound experience.

This is a simple and quick adjustment that instantly improves sound quality in the latest battle royale title from Activision. In some instances, however, it might not be available directly under Windows sound settings. If players use software such as Nahimic App, they can enable Loudness Equalization through it.

Call of Duty Modern: Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded are now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Poll : 0 votes