Best Fennec 45 Loadout for Warzone (Season 3)

Using the best Fennec 45 loadout in Warzone should help you in your quest to achieve that flawless victory. Inspired by the Vector's design, the developers introduced this weapon during the previous iteration of MW3 and in Warzone. It offers one of the highest fire rates alongside the shortest TTKs among SMGs in the game. Hence, players looking to win close terrain fights occasionally opt for this.

This article explores the best Fennec 45 loadout and Class perks essential for players to dominate the large vicinity of Warzone.

Best Fennec 45 Loadout Attachment for Warzone

Best Fennec 45 loadout attachments (Image via Activision)

Muzzle : Shadowstrike Suppressor

: Shadowstrike Suppressor Rear Grip: Fennec Stippled Grip

Fennec Stippled Grip Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Ammunition: .45 Auto High Grain Rounds

.45 Auto High Grain Rounds Magazine: 45 Round Mag

The Shadowstrike suppressor muffles bullet noise and helps you stay undetected in the radar. This way, you can sneak up on the enemy backline and launch a surprise attack. The Fennec Stippled Grip will slightly impact the weapon's horizontal and vertical recoil, offering players controlled aim.

The DR-6 Handstop Underbarrel enhances the player's movement speed in the Fennec 45. This attachment increases a player's agility. The .45 Auto High Grain Rounds can pierce through most types of armor while dealing lethal damage. Lastly, the 45-round mag will increase your magazine size, providing much-needed time to finish off your adversaries.

Best Fennec 45 Loadout Perks and Equipment for Warzone

Here are the Fennec 45 loadout perks and equipment that can prove lethal inside the Warzone Arena:

Perks

Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk 3: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Perk 4: High Alert

Equipment

Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Smoke Grenade

How to unlock the Fennec 45 in Warzone

Unlocking the Fennec 45 in this Call of Duty game is simple. Simply complete certain challenges listed under Armory challenges in Warzone to get the Fennec 45.

Best alternative to Fennec 45 in Warzone

Striker in Warzone (Image via Activision)

After unlocking most achievements and camos for the Fennec 45 in Warzone, you must try the Striker SMG, one of the meta SMGs in Warzone. Moreover, the weapon’s low recoil and the fact that it is easy to handle catches many players' attention.

Pros and Cons of the Fennec 45 loadout in Warzone

Like every other SMG, the Fennec 45 also has some advantages and drawbacks based on its build. Let’s discuss the weapon's pros and cons:

Pros Cons It offers one of the highest fire rates among all SMGs in this segment. Hence, it might turn the tide of any battle in the user’s favor. Despite offering a high recoil (nearly 1092 rpm), players might find it hard to control the weapon's recoil and stability. For players looking to traverse the map swiftly, this weapon can give them a competitive edge by providing great maneuverability. It drains ammo so quickly that if players don’t have enough ammo in reserve, they’ll struggle during high-octane battles.

FAQs on Best Fennec 45 Loadout for Warzone

Q1) What is the best Fennec 45 loadout for Warzone?

Q2) Is the Fennec 45 good in MW3?

Yes, the Fennce 45 is good in MW3 and Warzone. Being one of the highest rate-of-fire weapons in Warzone, it stands out as the most viable choice during close-range battles.

Q3) What gun is the Fennec 45 based on?

The Fennec 45 is based on the Vector in real life. It uses .45 ACP bullets in its magazine.