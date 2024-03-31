Best DM56 loadout for Warzone

With the best DM56 loadout, you should be able to achieve an easier victory in Warzone. Inspired by the real-life gun design of Heckler & Koch SL8, the Marksman rifle debuted in Modern Warfare 3 (2023). It features an exceptional rate of fire (the best among other Marksman rifles) alongside great control. This Marksman rifle rewards players who can maintain steady shots while firing rapidly.

As we approach the tail end of Warzone Season 2 reloaded, this weapon is one of the meta choices of Marksman rifles within the COD community. On that note, this article discusses the best DM56 loadout along with a proper class setup you can use to wreak havoc inside the battlefield.

Best DM56 Warzone loadout attachments

Best DM56 loadout attachments (Image via Activision || Youtube.com/@ItsDawson)

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: Prime Lord Heavy Barrel

Prime Lord Heavy Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

The VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor maintains your anonymity on the radar. It enhances the ADS Speed, Gun damage, and bullet velocity, reducing recoil. You can Combine it with Prime Lord Heavy Barrel and Bruen Heavy Support Grip, for near-zero recoil. Both attachments will play a pivotal role in improving the horizontal and vertical recoil stability while enhancing the weapon's ADS Speed.

The Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic will provide improved accuracy for landing long-range shots while enhancing the overall ADS Speed. Last but not least, the 40-round Mag will ensure that you can continue gunfights for a longer time without worrying about reloading.

Best DM56 loadout perks and equipment for Warzone

Best perks for DM56 (Image via Activision)

Here are the best DM56 loadout perks and equipment to help you dominate the Warzone arenas:

Perk 1: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

How to unlock the DM56 in Warzone

You can obtain the DM56 Marksman sniper rifle by completing the essential armory challenges. You need to be at least Level 25 to obtain the gun and add it to your inventory.

Best alternative to DM56 in Warzone

If the DM56 Marksman appeals to you, you must try the MTZ Interceptor in Warzone. The MTZ Interceptor is much superior to the DM56 in terms of accuracy. Moreover, it inflicts higher damage in long-range combat compared to the meta Marksman rifle.

Pros and cons of the DM56

Despite being a fan-favorite Marksman rifle in Warzone, it comes with its fair share of pros and cons. You can decide whether this gun is suitable for you or not based on the following list:

Pros Cons The weapons feature a great rate of fire, offering the best among other Marksman rifles in this segment. It lacks its effectiveness in long-range fights considering the vastness of any Warzone map. It offers exceptional controllability, allowing players to land their shots perfectly (in medium-range combats). Despite its great controllability, not many players consider picking this weapon.

FAQs on the best DM56 loadouts for Warzone

Q1) What is the best DM56 loadout in Warzone?

Answer: The best build for the DM56 is:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

Barrel: Prime Lord Heavy Barrel

Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Q2) What is the best gun in Warzone right now?

Answer: The Bruen Mk9 LMG is the best meta gun in Warzone right now.

Q3) Is the DM56 good in Warzone?

Answer: Yes, the DM56 is quite good in this ongoing Warzone Season 2 Reloaded. It’s one of the top three choices among the meta-Marksman weapons.

