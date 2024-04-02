Best Lachman 556 loadout for MW3

Having the best Lachman 556 loadout in MW3 can help you dominate the online lobbies. With an easy-to-control recoil, and better damage range, it outshines most of the Assault rifles in its segment. The keystone of the Lachman Meer arsenal made headlines as soon as it was introduced during MW2. Due to its extreme user-friendliness, the weapon gives a sense of stability.

That being said, this article will showcase the best Lachman 556 loadout alongside its proper class setup that might help you create a nightmare for the enemy team.

Best Lachman 556 MW3 loadout Attachments

Best Lachman 556 loadout attachments (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Barrel: 15.9” Lachman Rapp Barrel

Optic: MK.3 Reflector

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Stock: Lachman S76 Factory Stock

Shadowstrike suppressor will keep you undetected on the adversary radar by muffling your shooting sound. It also provides you with a slight advantage in terms of mobility. Combine it with a 15.9” Lachman Rapp Barrel and Bruen Heavy Support grip to convert the Lachman 556 into almost a zero recoil gun. Moreover, these attachments will drastically enhance the weapon’s range.

Having the MK.3 reflector in your attachment will increase Lachman 556’s ADS speed moderately. Lastly, the Lachman S76 Factory as a stock will enhance your movement speed and walking speed.

Best Lachman 556 Loadout Perks and Equipment for MW3

Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Boots: Convert Sneakers

Gear 1: EOD Padding

Gear 2: Mag Holster

Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

Lethal: Semtex

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

How to unlock the Lachman 556 in MW3

Previously, players needed to progress to level 13 to obtain this Assault rifle in their inventory. However, since COD developers introduced this weapon during MW3’s previous iteration (MW2), one won’t need to unlock it in MW3.

Best alternative to Lachman 556 in MW3

STB 556 AR (Image via Activision)

If the Lachman 556 isn’t up to your taste, try the STB-556 Assault rifle, another weapon from MW2. With superior handling and accuracy, the STB-556 outshines the Lachman 556, and other weapons in the 556 family. It has a pick rate of 1.01%, making it one of the highest used weapons in MW3, carried from MW2.

Pros and Cons of the Lachman 556

As one of the underrated Assault rifles in MW3, the Lachman 556 possesses some pros and cons. They are:

Pros Cons Being one of the user-friendly weapons, players could master this quite easily. The weapon’s TTK is very inconsistent. The other weapons have slightly better TTK than it in this segment. With a noticeably low recoil, players can keep their aim steady while fighting enemies regardless of their range. Having the Slower TTK restricts players from taking close-range fights. They should play more tactically and maintain atleast mid-range in order to win a fight.

FAQs on Best Lachman 556 Loadouts for MW3

Q1) What is the best loadout for Lachman 556?

Answer: Here is the best loadout for Lachman 556:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

Barrel: 15.9” Lachman Rapp Barrel

Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Magazine: 60 Round Drum

Q2) What is the best gun in MW3?

Answer: The BP50 bullpup Assault rifle is the best gun in MW3 right now with a pick rate of 6.06%.

Q3) What is the best Striker Loadout?

Answer:

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

Stock: RB Crotalus Assault Stock

Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

To learn more besides obtaining the best Lachman 556 loadout, click here:

