Best TAQ Evolvere loadout for Warzone

LMG Connoisseurs always seek the best TAQ Evolvere loadout in Warzone. It came under the limelight after its introduction in January 2024 in MW3. Having one of the best damage outputs and a large magazine in-game, it makes a great primary weapon choice if anyone wants to show their prowess in the arena.

However, TAQ Evolvere always slows down players, possessing one of the typical drawbacks of LMGs. Moreover, its high recoil and handling give a hard time for beginner players.

That said, this article will discuss the best TAQ Evolvere loadout and its essential perks in Warzone.

Best TAQ Evolvere Warzone loadout Attachment

Best TAQ Evolvere loadout attachments (Image via Activision)

Barrel: LRF Righteous Long Barrel

LRF Righteous Long Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Stock: Rampart Heavy Stock

Rampart Heavy Stock Muzzle: VT-7 Spirifire Suppressor

VT-7 Spirifire Suppressor Underbarrel: Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip

The LRF Righteous Long Barrel provides the efficiency you need to take long-range engagements. Apart from that, it also enhances ADS Speed, damage range, and bullet velocity, helping players to have a proper grasp of the gun’s control.

Meanwhile, adding both Corio Eagleseye 2.5x and Rampart Heavy Stock can significantly increase the ADS speed while cutting off both horizontal and vertical recoil to an extent.

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor will maintain silence even while shooting toward your enemy, keeping you undetected from enemy radars. Lastly, the Bruen Pivot Vertical Grip slightly enhances the ADS Speed of your weapon alongside its vertical recoil, making it capable of taking mid and long-range gunfights.

Best TAQ Evolvere Loadout Perks and Equipment for Warzone

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Perk 3: High Alert

High Alert Perk 4: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

How to unlock the TAQ Evolvere in Warzone

Players worldwide can obtain the TAQ Evolvere LMG by completing certain tasks in Armory challenges.

Best alternative to TAQ Evolvere in Warzone

Bruen MK9 (Image via Sportskeeda || Activision)

If you are not comfortable with the TAQ Evolvere in Warzone, you can choose the Bruen MK 9 for a better experience. This gun is way superior to the TAQ Evolvere in terms of accuracy and damage output. Moreover, players can rely on it during mid-range fights. It’s one of the best meta guns available in Warzone’s LMG segment.

Pros & Cons of the TAQ Evolvere

Despite being one of the meta LMG choices in Warzone, TAQ Evolvere possesses its fair share of pros and cons. Here are the pros and cons of the weapon:

Pros Cons Its duel caliber capability allows players to adjust their damage output alongside fire rate. Lacks a decent rate of fire and recoil compared to some LMGs in this segment High Magazine capacity forms reliability during long-duration gun fights. It requires high adaptability and handling which makes it a non-beginner-friendly weapon.

FAQs on Best TAQ Evolvere Loadout for Warzone

Q1) Is TAQ Evolvere 556 or 762?

Answer: TAQ Evolvere usually comes with 7.62 base caliber rounds. However, choosing the 5.56 special rounds makes it a formidable force inside the Warzone arena. These special rounds will increase TAQ Evolvere’s fire rate and TTK, giving players a competitive advantage over other guns in this segment.

