Best M16 loadout in Warzone Season 3

The M16 loadout can be used in Warzone Season 3 for medium-range gunfights. While it is a burst weapon in the Assault Rifle class, it features a spectacular damage output that can decimate enemies with ease. Moreover, it is easy to control and can be used with a variety of builds to fit your playstyle.
Let us take a look at the best M16 loadout that can be used in Warzone Season 3 alongside all its attachments and the complete class setup.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.
Best M16 Warzone loadout attachment
- Muzzle: Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider
- Optic: Quarters Classic Reflex
- Ammunition: 5.56 Nato High Grain Rounds
- Magazine: 60 Round Mag
- Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip
The Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider shortens radar pings for enemies and increases both vertical and horizontal recoil control, and firing aim stability. The Quarters Classic Reflex optic provides an uncluttered view but can be swapped out as per your preference. The 5.56 Nato High Grain Rounds increase bullet velocity and damage range.
The 60-Round Extended Magazine is crucial for this build as it allows you to spam more bullets and confirm kills in the battle royale. The Sakin ZX rear grip increases recoil control and gun kick control, making it easier to land all the burst shots.
Best M16 Warzone Loadout Perks and Equipment
You can take advantage of the class setup mentioned below to make the most out of this M16 loadout in Warzone Season 3:
Perk Package
- Perk 1: Battle Hardened
- Perk 2: Double Time
- Perk 3: Tempered
- Perk 4: Resolute
Equipment
- Lethal: Semtex
- Tactical: Flash Grenade
How to unlock the M16 in Warzone?
You can easily unlock the M16 in Warzone by playing with Icarus 556 and reaching weapon level 13. Once this is completed, you will be able to equip the M16 Assault Rifle from your inventory.
Best alternative to M16 in MW3
The M16 managed to steal the spotlight after the community noticed it could deal absurd amounts of damage with its burst fire mode. However, you can choose to utilize the Holger 556 instead as it boasts more damage output and damage range and has more flexibility than the bulky M16.
The Holger 556 has proven its potential on the battlefield in both medium and long-range gunfights. This makes it the best alternative to the M16 for Warzone.
Pros & Cons of the M16
This M16 loadout can work wonders as a primary weapon but it has a few quirks that can hold you back. It has a few limitations that become major drawbacks and can finally affect your ability to perform in the game.
Here is a list of all the pros and cons:
FAQs on Best M16 loadouts for Warzone
Q1) Is M16 good in MW3?
Answer: Yes, the M16 performs quite well in MW3 as the maps are smaller and enemy operators do not have additional armor, unlike Warzone.
Q2) What's the best assault rifle in MW3?
Answer: The BP50 is regarded as the best Assault Rifle in the game by the community.
Q3) What is the fastest assault rifle in MW3?
Answer: The FR Avancer has the highest fire rate in comparison to other guns in the same class.
