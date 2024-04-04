Best M16 loadout in Warzone Season 3

The M16 loadout can be used in Warzone Season 3 for medium-range gunfights. While it is a burst weapon in the Assault Rifle class, it features a spectacular damage output that can decimate enemies with ease. Moreover, it is easy to control and can be used with a variety of builds to fit your playstyle.

Let us take a look at the best M16 loadout that can be used in Warzone Season 3 alongside all its attachments and the complete class setup.

Best M16 Warzone loadout attachment

Best M16 loadout for Warzone Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider

Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider Optic: Quarters Classic Reflex

Quarters Classic Reflex Ammunition: 5.56 Nato High Grain Rounds

5.56 Nato High Grain Rounds Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

The Zehmn35 Compensated Flash Hider shortens radar pings for enemies and increases both vertical and horizontal recoil control, and firing aim stability. The Quarters Classic Reflex optic provides an uncluttered view but can be swapped out as per your preference. The 5.56 Nato High Grain Rounds increase bullet velocity and damage range.

The 60-Round Extended Magazine is crucial for this build as it allows you to spam more bullets and confirm kills in the battle royale. The Sakin ZX rear grip increases recoil control and gun kick control, making it easier to land all the burst shots.

Best M16 Warzone Loadout Perks and Equipment

You can take advantage of the class setup mentioned below to make the most out of this M16 loadout in Warzone Season 3:

Perk Package

Perk 1: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

How to unlock the M16 in Warzone?

You can easily unlock the M16 in Warzone by playing with Icarus 556 and reaching weapon level 13. Once this is completed, you will be able to equip the M16 Assault Rifle from your inventory.

Best alternative to M16 in MW3

Holger 556 Assault Rifle (Image via Activision)

The M16 managed to steal the spotlight after the community noticed it could deal absurd amounts of damage with its burst fire mode. However, you can choose to utilize the Holger 556 instead as it boasts more damage output and damage range and has more flexibility than the bulky M16.

The Holger 556 has proven its potential on the battlefield in both medium and long-range gunfights. This makes it the best alternative to the M16 for Warzone.

Pros & Cons of the M16

This M16 loadout can work wonders as a primary weapon but it has a few quirks that can hold you back. It has a few limitations that become major drawbacks and can finally affect your ability to perform in the game.

Here is a list of all the pros and cons:

Pros Cons High Damage output and burst fire rate. The lack of automatic fire increases time-to-kill. High accuracy and can be used for medium-range gunfights. High recoil kick in long-range and fails to perform in close-range.

FAQs on Best M16 loadouts for Warzone

Q1) Is M16 good in MW3?

Answer: Yes, the M16 performs quite well in MW3 as the maps are smaller and enemy operators do not have additional armor, unlike Warzone.

Q2) What's the best assault rifle in MW3?

Answer: The BP50 is regarded as the best Assault Rifle in the game by the community.

Q3) What is the fastest assault rifle in MW3?

Answer: The FR Avancer has the highest fire rate in comparison to other guns in the same class.

