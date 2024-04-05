The best Tempus Razorback loadout in Warzone Season 3 will help increase the weapon's accuracy and effective range. The Tempus Razorback is a great Assault Rifle that is highly lethal in medium-range gunfight scenarios and features a competitive damage output. While its gun kick and recoil might take you a few matches to get used to, it can dominate the battlefield with its high fire rate.

This article will highlight the complete class setup and description of the attachments for the best Tempus Razorback loadout in Warzone Season 3.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

Best Tempus Razorback Warzone loadout attachment

Tempus Razorback loadout in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: 10” Tack-2L

10” Tack-2L Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 60 Round Mag

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor muzzle increases bullet velocity and damage range while masking your gunfire to protect your positional information. The 10” Tack-2L barrel increases hip fire accuracy, bullet velocity, bullet range, movement speed, and aim walking speed. The Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic is great for medium-range combat as it provides a zoomed view without cluttering the screen.

Also read: Best Kastov 74U loadout MW3

The Bruen Heavy Support Grip underbarrel increases the recoil control stats to help you land your shots during skirmishes. The 60-round Extended Magazine is important to equip as it increases ammo capacity and ensures you are not caught off-guard in frequent reload animations.

Best Tempus Razorback Warzone Loadout Perks and Equipment

Here is a complete class setup that you can pair up with the Tempus Razorback loadout in Warzone Season 3:

Perk Package

Perk 1: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Stim

How to unlock the Tempus Razorback in Warzone

The Tempus Razorback can be unlocked in Warzone by completing the necessary Armory Challenges. After this, the weapon will automatically be unlocked in your inventory and can be used in different loadouts.

Best alternative to Tempus Razorback in Warzone

Lachmann 556 Assault Rifle (Image via Activision)

You can choose to use the Lachmann 556 instead of the Tempus Razorback. While the Tempus has great stats, the Lachmann rifle boasts better damage, range, and accuracy stats; it can also be used to participate in long-range gunfights which makes it a flexible gun for multiple scenarios.

Combined with better recoil control, the Lachmann is the perfect alternative to this Tempus Razorback loadout for Warzone Season 3.

Pros & Cons of the Tempus Razorback

The Tempus Razorback remained in the meta for a while but was quickly replaced by Sub Machine Guns (SMGs) and other rifles in its class. Here are the pros and cons of this gun:

Pros Cons High fire rate and damage output. Low overall range and accuracy. Versatile and effective in medium-range combat. Lacks in firepower to actively participate in long-range gunfights.

FAQs on Best Tempus Razorback loadouts for Warzone

Q1) What is the best AR Underbarrel in Warzone?

Answer: The Bruen Heavy Support Grip is an all-rounder and is popularly referred to as one of the best AR Underbarrels in Warzone

Q2) What is the Tempus Razorback in real life?

Answer: The Tempus Razorback is inspired by the IWI Tavor X95 gun that exists in real life.

Q3) Is Tempus Razorback good?

Answer: Yes, the Tempus Razorback is a good weapon but remains in the A-tier which is just a step lower from the meta guns.

