The best Bruen Mk9 loadout in Warzone Season 3 enhances the weapon's ability to handle both medium and long-range gunfights with increased recoil control. The Bruen Mk9 is a powerful Light Machine Gun (LMG) that has dominated the meta for a long time and continues to do so with its outstanding damage output. However, it is a heavy weapon, due to which players could take some time to get used to its movement speed.
Let us take a look at the best Bruen Mk9 loadout in Warzone Season 3 alongside a complete class setup and all the attachments.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.
Best Bruen Mk9 Warzone loadout attachment
- Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor
- Barrel: FT Ferocity LR Barrel
- Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
- Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
- Magazine: 60 Round Mag
The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor muzzle increases recoil control significantly while boosting bullet velocity and damage range and keeps you off the radar when firing the gun. The FT Ferocity LR barrel increases bullet velocity and the effective range. The Bruen Heavy Support Grip underbarrel increases gun kick control, aiming idle sway, horizontal recoil, and firing aim stability.
Also read: Best Bruen Mk9 loadout MW3
The Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic is a clear choice for Warzone’s battlefield but can differ based on your personal preference. The 60-round Extended Magazine is crucial for the battle royale so you can fight off multiple squads without being stuck in reload animations.
Best Bruen Mk9 Loadout Perks and Equipment in Warzone
You can utilize the following class setup with this Bruen Mk9 loadout in Warzone Season 3:
Perk Package
- Perk 1: Battle Hardened
- Perk 2: Double Time
- Perk 3: Tempered
- Perk 4: Resolute
Equipment
- Lethal: Throwing Knife
- Tactical: Flash Grenade
How to unlock the Bruen Mk9 in Warzone
You can get your hands on the Bruen Mk9 in Warzone by completing the necessary Armory Challenges.
Best alternative to Bruen Mk9 in Warzone
The SOA Subverter is a great alternative to the Bruen Mk9 in Warzone Season 3. While the LMG might be a powerful primary, the Subverter can output similar damage numbers. It also boasts a higher accuracy which makes it a perfect fit for long-range builds. The weapon is more flexible and can take advantage of different playstyles on the battlefield.
Pros & Cons of the Bruen Mk9
The Bruen Mk9 is an amazing weapon in Warzone but has a few drawbacks that might leave a significant impact on your gameplay. Here are this gun's pros and cons:
FAQs on Best Bruen Mk9 loadouts for Warzone
Q1) What gun pairs well with Bruen?
Answer: The HRM-9 Sub Machine Gun (SMG) is one of the most powerful lightweight weapons and can pair well with the Bruen Mk9.
Q2) What gun is the Bruen Mk9 based on?
Answer: The Bruen Mk9 is based on the M249 SAW weapon that was originally introduced in Call of Duty Modern Warfare.
Q3) Is Bruen Mk9 good?
Answer: The Bruen Mk9 is a good gun if you are looking for a reliable tool to utilize in medium and long-range gunfights.
