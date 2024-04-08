Best Vaznev-9K loadout for Warzone (Season 3)

The best Vaznev-9K loadout will ensure your victory in close-quarters combat in Warzone. This weapon made its debut in MW2 and has remained an integral part of Call of Duty's SMG family since. For players who seek out high-adrenaline close-quarters combat, the Vaznev-9K is a great option. This SMG can turn fights in your favor and help you secure your victory even in the last circle.
This article will discuss the best Vaznev-9K loadout and its equipment in the third chapter of Warzone.
Best Vaznev-9K loadout Attachment for Warzone Season 3
- Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor
- Barrel: SA Response III
- Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip
- Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop
- Magazine: 45 Round Mag
The Shadowstrike Suppressor will enable you to shoot bullets with ease without enemy radars showing your location.
Players who are concerned about controlling the recoil of this weapon should opt for SA Response III Barrel. This attachment will significantly reduce your weapon’s recoil. It’ll also have a positive impact on this SMG's bullet velocity and range.
Meanwhile, the XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop will provide the right amount of mobility that players need to win a fight. Combine it with the True-Tac Grip. This attachment will enhance the ADS Speed of the Vaznev-9K.
Lastly, the 45-round Mag will provide a larger magazine, letting you finish off an enemy in the blink of an eye.
Best Vaznev-9K Loadout Perks and Equipment for Warzone
Here are the best perks and equipment to use with this gun:
- Perk 1: Overkill
- Perk 2: Double Time
- Perk 3: Fast Hands
- Perk 4: High Alert
- Lethal: Smoke Grenade
- Tactical: Throwing Knife
How to unlock the Vaznev-9K in Warzone?
Unlocking the Vaznev-9K is a very hectic process back in MW2. Here's what you need to do:
1) Unlock the Kastov-762 AR by reaching military rank 23.
2) Upgrade the Kastov-762 AR to level 16. This will unlock the Kastov 545.
3) Upgrade the latter to level 13 to unlock the Kastov-74U.
4) Upgrade this gun to level 15.
Completing the last step will unlock the Vaznev-9K.
Best alternative to Vaznev-9K in Warzone
If you’ve acquired enough achievements with the Vaznev-9K in the lobbies of Warzone, you must try Lachmann Sub SMG for a change of pace. Since it offers similar kinds of perks, you will likely be satisfied with the maneuverability you get with this in Warzone.
Also read: best Lachmann Sub loadout
Pros and Cons of the Vaznev-9K
An underrated SMG, the Vaznev-9K is quite reliable but has drawbacks that stopped it from being a meta Warzone Season 3 weapon. Here are the pros and cons of this gun:
FAQs on Best Vaznev-9K Loadout for Warzone
Q1) What is the best Vaznev-9K loadout?
Answer: The best loadout for the Vaznev-9K is as follows:
- Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor
- Stock: Otrezat Stock
- Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip
- Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop
- Magazine: 45 Round Mag
Q2) What are the best perks for the Vaznev-9K?
Answer: Here are the best perks for the Vaznvev-9K:
- Perk 1: Overkill
- Perk 2: Double Time
- Perk 3: Fast Hands
- Perk 4: High Alert
- Lethal: Smoke Grenade
- Tactical: Throwing Knife
Q3) Is the Lachmann sub better than the Vaznev-9K?
Answer: Yes, the Lachmann sub is way better than Vaznve-9K in Warzone, especially in terms of ADS Speed, Damage range, and Fire rate. It's a perfect choice for players who want an alternative to replace the Vaznev-9K SMG.
To read more articles like the best Vaznev-9K loadout, click here:
- Best M13B loadout for Warzone
- Best FR Avancer loadout in MW3
- Best Kastov 545 loaodut in MW3
- Best Strike 9 loadout for Warzone
- Best RAM-9 loadout in MW3