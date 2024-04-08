Best Vaznev-9K loadout for Warzone (Season 3)

The best Vaznev-9K loadout will ensure your victory in close-quarters combat in Warzone. This weapon made its debut in MW2 and has remained an integral part of Call of Duty's SMG family since. For players who seek out high-adrenaline close-quarters combat, the Vaznev-9K is a great option. This SMG can turn fights in your favor and help you secure your victory even in the last circle.

This article will discuss the best Vaznev-9K loadout and its equipment in the third chapter of Warzone.

Best Vaznev-9K loadout Attachment for Warzone Season 3

True -Tac grip is an integral part of the best Vaznev-9K loadout attachment (Image via YouTube/@shaze)

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Barrel: SA Response III

SA Response III Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Magazine: 45 Round Mag

The Shadowstrike Suppressor will enable you to shoot bullets with ease without enemy radars showing your location.

Players who are concerned about controlling the recoil of this weapon should opt for SA Response III Barrel. This attachment will significantly reduce your weapon’s recoil. It’ll also have a positive impact on this SMG's bullet velocity and range.

Meanwhile, the XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop will provide the right amount of mobility that players need to win a fight. Combine it with the True-Tac Grip. This attachment will enhance the ADS Speed of the Vaznev-9K.

Lastly, the 45-round Mag will provide a larger magazine, letting you finish off an enemy in the blink of an eye.

Best Vaznev-9K Loadout Perks and Equipment for Warzone

Here are the best perks and equipment to use with this gun:

Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk 3: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Perk 4: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Tactical: Throwing Knife

How to unlock the Vaznev-9K in Warzone?

Unlocking the Vaznev-9K is a very hectic process back in MW2. Here's what you need to do:

1) Unlock the Kastov-762 AR by reaching military rank 23.

2) Upgrade the Kastov-762 AR to level 16. This will unlock the Kastov 545.

3) Upgrade the latter to level 13 to unlock the Kastov-74U.

4) Upgrade this gun to level 15.

Completing the last step will unlock the Vaznev-9K.

Best alternative to Vaznev-9K in Warzone

Lachmann Sub in Warzone (Image via Activision || Sportskeeda)

If you’ve acquired enough achievements with the Vaznev-9K in the lobbies of Warzone, you must try Lachmann Sub SMG for a change of pace. Since it offers similar kinds of perks, you will likely be satisfied with the maneuverability you get with this in Warzone.

Also read: best Lachmann Sub loadout

Pros and Cons of the Vaznev-9K

An underrated SMG, the Vaznev-9K is quite reliable but has drawbacks that stopped it from being a meta Warzone Season 3 weapon. Here are the pros and cons of this gun:

Pros Cons It offers great maneuverability and easy-to-control recoil. As such, players tend to pick this weapon if they want to secure kills while taking fights up close. The damage range of this weapon gets overshadowed by other SMGs in its segment. Hence, players might struggle to win a fight with an enemy out of the Vaznev’s damage range.

FAQs on Best Vaznev-9K Loadout for Warzone

Q1) What is the best Vaznev-9K loadout?

Answer: The best loadout for the Vaznev-9K is as follows:

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Stock: Otrezat Stock

Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Q2) What are the best perks for the Vaznev-9K?

Answer: Here are the best perks for the Vaznvev-9K:

Perk 1: Overkill

Perk 2: Double Time

Perk 3: Fast Hands

Perk 4: High Alert

Lethal: Smoke Grenade

Tactical: Throwing Knife

Q3) Is the Lachmann sub better than the Vaznev-9K?

Answer: Yes, the Lachmann sub is way better than Vaznve-9K in Warzone, especially in terms of ADS Speed, Damage range, and Fire rate. It's a perfect choice for players who want an alternative to replace the Vaznev-9K SMG.

To read more articles like the best Vaznev-9K loadout, click here: