Having the best RAM-9 Loadout for MW3 is essential if you're serious about adding some wins to your name. Released in Season 2, the gun has quickly risen to popularity owing to its competent stats in the game. Currently, in Season 2 Reloaded, this SMG is considered the absolute meta, and it has been shredding through the battlefield as per the players' accounts.

This article will explore the best loadout builds you can use for RAM-9 in Modern Warfare 3.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best RAM-9 MW3 loadout Attachment

Best attachments (Image via Activision and Youtube.com/@Cbass)

Muzzle : ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider

: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Comb: Recon Comb

Recon Comb Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: Retort 90 Grip Tape

The ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider will bump the RAM's recoil down a few notches, making it easier to control in the game. You can pair it with the DR-6 Handstop and Retort 90 Grip Tape for even better results, and improved handling speeds.

The Recon Comb will aid in improving the weapon's sprint-to-fire speed, which is a crucial element in a fast-paced game like Modern Warfare 3. Last but not least, the 40-Round Mag should provide you with enough firepower for your multiplayer matches.

Best RAM-9 MW3 Loadout Perks and Equipment

Here is a list of some of the best Loadout Perks and Equipment you can utilize along with the RAM-9 SMG:

Vest: CCT Comms Vest

CCT Comms Vest Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear 1: Bone Conduction

Bone Conduction Gear 2: Ghost T/V Camo

Ghost T/V Camo Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

How to unlock the RAM-9 in Modern Warfare 3

The RAM-9 can only be unlocked by completing the Season 2 Battle Pass for Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. You will get access to it by surpassing Sector B6 within the pass.

Best alternative to RAM-9 in MW3

Striker SMG (Image via Activision)

If this weapon isn't suited to your standards, you can alternatively opt for the Striker SMG in Modern Warfare 3. Unlike the ridiculous recoil encountered with the RAM 9, the Striker offers streamlined recoil and great weapon control. It has a slower fire rate, but that's what makes it consistent and hard-hitting across different ranges.

Pros & Cons of the RAM-9

While this SMG quickly rose to fame upon its release, it does have its fair share of pros and cons despite being the meta for the current season.

Pros Cons Extremely fast time-to-kill in close-quarter combat Very poor range It offers great damage output and an even better handling experience Its recoil becomes hard to control after it crosses the medium-range threshold

FAQs on Best RAM-9 Loadouts for MW3

Q1) Is RAM-9 meta MW3?

Answer: Yes, currently the RAM 9 is the meta SMG within the game.

Q2) Is RAM-9 good?

Answer: This SMG is currently one of the best weapons offered in Season 2 Reloaded of MW3.

Q3) What is the best loadout for the RAM 9?

Answer: Here's the best loadout for this SMG:

