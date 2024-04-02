Best HRM-9 loadout for MW3

The proper HRM-9 loadout in MW3 can give you a significant edge when playing with the SMG. The 9mm submachine gun is a great pick if you like sprinting to the enemy and close-range engagements. Not only does it deliver a high fire rate, but it also compensates relatively well with its damage output. With Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 just around the corner, you may want to equip the best HRM-9 loadout in the game.
Best HRM-9 loadout attachments in MW3
- Muzzle: ZEHMN35 COMPENSATED FLASH HIDER
- Barrel: PRINCEPS LONG BARREL
- Stock: FOLDING STOCK
- Underbarrel: DR-6 HANDSTOP
- Rear Grip: PCS-90 ASSAULT GRIP
The compensated flash hider will aid you in controlling the HRM-9's recoil while dealing with its fast fire rate. The folding stock will also help in faster aiming down-sight animation. The rear grip PCS-90 is great for controlling the recoil.
This set of attachments is a great combination to make the most out of the SMG in Modern Warfare 3.
Best Loadout Perks and Equipment for the HRM-9 in MW3
While using the HRM-9 SMG, here is a list of some of the best Loadout Perks and Equipment in the game:
Perks
- Double Time
- Quick Fix
- High Alert
- Fast Hands
Equipment
- Frag Grenade
- Smoke Grenade
Gears
- Vest: Assassin Vest
- Handgun: Renetti
- Tactical: Stun Grenade
- Lethal: Semtex
- Gloves: Assault Gloves
- Boots: Covert Sneakers
- Gear: Tac Mask
How to unlock HRM-9 in Modern Warfare 3
You can unlock the HRM-9 SMG in MW3 by completing the armory unlock challenge. In the challenge, you must earn several kills under various conditions, including Special Zombie and headshot kills.
Best alternative to the HRM-9 loadout Modern Warfare 3
A great alternative to the HRM-9 SMG in MW3 is the RAM-9, which offers similar features, such as a 50-round magazine and an extremely easy recoil pattern. You can also expect swift movement with the weapon.
Pros & Cons of the HRM-9
FAQs on the best HRM-9 loadout in MW3
Q1) Where is HRM-9 in Zombies?
Ans: The HRM-9 can be automatically unlocked after getting 20 Operator or Special Zombie kills with the weapon. The Special Zombies include Mimics, Manglers, and Disciples.
Q2) What is the real name of HRM-9 in MW3?
Ans: The HRM-9, which was added to the MW3 arsenal in Season 2, is known as the IWI Tavor CTAR-21 in real life. In the game, the weapon is converted to a 9x19mm submachine gun.
Q3) Is HRM-9 a good weapon?
Ans: The HRM-9 is a great pick for CQBs in Modern Warfare 3.
