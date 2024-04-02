Best HRM-9 loadout for MW3

The proper HRM-9 loadout in MW3 can give you a significant edge when playing with the SMG. The 9mm submachine gun is a great pick if you like sprinting to the enemy and close-range engagements. Not only does it deliver a high fire rate, but it also compensates relatively well with its damage output. With Modern Warfare 3 Season 3 just around the corner, you may want to equip the best HRM-9 loadout in the game.

This article offers you the best HRM-9 loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Best HRM-9 loadout attachments in MW3

Best HRM-9 loadout in MW3 (Image via IsaacAndersn YT/MW3)

Muzzle : ZEHMN35 COMPENSATED FLASH HIDER

: ZEHMN35 COMPENSATED FLASH HIDER Barrel : PRINCEPS LONG BARREL

: PRINCEPS LONG BARREL Stock : FOLDING STOCK

: FOLDING STOCK Underbarrel : DR-6 HANDSTOP

: DR-6 HANDSTOP Rear Grip: PCS-90 ASSAULT GRIP

The compensated flash hider will aid you in controlling the HRM-9's recoil while dealing with its fast fire rate. The folding stock will also help in faster aiming down-sight animation. The rear grip PCS-90 is great for controlling the recoil.

This set of attachments is a great combination to make the most out of the SMG in Modern Warfare 3.

Best Loadout Perks and Equipment for the HRM-9 in MW3

While using the HRM-9 SMG, here is a list of some of the best Loadout Perks and Equipment in the game:

Perks

Double Time

Quick Fix

High Alert

Fast Hands

Equipment

Frag Grenade

Smoke Grenade

Gears

Vest: Assassin Vest

Assassin Vest Handgun: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Gloves: Assault Gloves

Assault Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear: Tac Mask

How to unlock HRM-9 in Modern Warfare 3

You can unlock the HRM-9 SMG in MW3 by completing the armory unlock challenge. In the challenge, you must earn several kills under various conditions, including Special Zombie and headshot kills.

Best alternative to the HRM-9 loadout Modern Warfare 3

RAM-9 SMG in MW3 (Image via Activision)

A great alternative to the HRM-9 SMG in MW3 is the RAM-9, which offers similar features, such as a 50-round magazine and an extremely easy recoil pattern. You can also expect swift movement with the weapon.

Also read: Best RAM-9 Loadout for MW3

Pros & Cons of the HRM-9

Pros Cons Has an enormous magazine capacity with the drum mag. Slower movement speed and aim down sight even with given attachments. A great weapon with easy recoil control and stability. Is often not picked due to better SMGs in the game.

FAQs on the best HRM-9 loadout in MW3

Q1) Where is HRM-9 in Zombies?

Ans: The HRM-9 can be automatically unlocked after getting 20 Operator or Special Zombie kills with the weapon. The Special Zombies include Mimics, Manglers, and Disciples.

Q2) What is the real name of HRM-9 in MW3?

Ans: The HRM-9, which was added to the MW3 arsenal in Season 2, is known as the IWI Tavor CTAR-21 in real life. In the game, the weapon is converted to a 9x19mm submachine gun.

Q3) Is HRM-9 a good weapon?

Ans: The HRM-9 is a great pick for CQBs in Modern Warfare 3.

For more MW3 loadouts, check the links below:

5 best weapon loadouts to play in Modern Warfare 3(MW3) Open Beta || MCPR 300 in MW3 || RAM-7 in MW3