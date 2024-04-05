Best Kastov-74U loadout for Warzone

The best Kastov-74U loadout should help players overcome their opponents more easily in Warzone Season 3. This assault rifle was initially introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and has been one of the most dominant weapons in the game. It excels in close-quarter to mid-range fights and can become a formidable force when equipped with suitable attachments.

Let us take a look at the best Kastov-74U loadout that can be used in Warzone Season 3 alongside all its attachments and the complete class setup.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

Best Kastov-74U Warzone loadout attachment

Kastov-74U (Image via Activision)

Here are the best Kastov-74U loadout attachments that players should use in Call of Duty Warzone Season 3.

Muzzle : Shadowstrike Suppressor

: Shadowstrike Suppressor Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Underbarrel : XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Magazine : 45 Round Mag

: 45 Round Mag Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

The Shadowstrike Suppressor hides players from enemy radar, allowing them to approach opponents undetected. By being off the radar, they can move more freely around the map without worrying about giving away their position with every shot.

The FFS OLE-V Laser increases aim-down-sight speed and sprint-to-fire speed. Meanwhile, the XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Underbarrel boosts movement speed and overall agility in the game.

The Demo-X2 Grip will help increase aim stability and provide control. Lastly, the 45-round Mag ensures that players will always have an ample supply of bullets, eliminating the need to reload during fights.

Best Kastov-74U Loadout Warzone Perks and Equipment

Here are the best Kastov-74U loadout perks and equipment that players should use in Warzone Season 3:

Perk Package

Perk 1: Resolute

Resolute Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: Battle Hardened

Equipment

Lethal: Throwing knife

Throwing knife Tactical: Flash Grenade

How to unlock the Kastov-74U in Warzone

To obtain the Kastov-74U weapon in Modern Warfare 3, players must upgrade the Kastov 545 to level 13. In the preceding version, MW2, this weapon was already unlockable. Any weapons unlocked in MW2 will carry over to MW3.

Best alternative to Kastov-74U in Warzone

The TAQ-56 (Image via Activision)

Players who are not interested in the Kastov-74U can swap it for the TAQ-56. This is a reliable assault rifle, featuring manageable recoil and decent damage at medium range. Its high damage potential enables players to quickly incapacitate enemies, often requiring fewer rounds to do so.

Pros & Cons of the Kastov-74U

Kastov-74U is one of the best assault rifles in Warzone, but it has its fair share of pros and cons. They are:

Pros Cons Decent fire rate that can inflict significant damage at short and medium ranges. Has low damage in longer ranges due to a limited range of fire. Manageable recoil that can be controlled with proper attachments. It is outmatched by some other weapons in terms of range of fire, and damage output.

FAQs on best Kastov-74U loadouts for Warzone

Q1) What are the best Kastov-74U loadout attachments in Warzone?

Answer: Here are the best Kastov-74U loadout attachments in Warzone:

Q2) What is the most powerful gun in MW3?

Answer: Within the constantly evolving meta landscape of MW3, the MCW Assault Rifle holds the top position in terms of firepower.

Q3) What's the best assault rifle in MW3?

Answer: The SOA Subverter Battle rifle is the best weapon due to its high pick rate of 9.48 %. With that percentage, it stands on the top of meta charts as the current most favored weapon in Warzone Season 3.