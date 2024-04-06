The best M13C loadout in MW3 Season 3 should aim to improve its range and handling aspects to make it a deadly medium-range weapon. It is a small form-factor gun in the Assault Rifle category and features a competitive damage output with a tremendous fire rate. It is also quite agile for its class, making it a strong contender for the meta spots.

Let us take a look at the best M13C loadout in MW3 Season 3 with a brief description of the attachments and the complete class setup.

Best M13C MW3 loadout attachment

Best M13C loadout in MW3 (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: L4R Flash Hider

L4R Flash Hider Barrel: 10” Bruen FCT-6

10” Bruen FCT-6 Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Optic: Mk3 Reflector

Mk3 Reflector Magazine: 45 Round Mag

The L4R Flash Hider muzzle increases recoil control and gun kick control while hiding the muzzle flash when firing the gun. The 10” Bruen FCT-6 barrel boosts damage range, hip fire accuracy, bullet velocity, and aiming idle sway. The XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop underbarrel increases aim walking speed, movement speed, Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, and sprint-to-fire speed.

The Mk3 Reflector optic provides a clean zoomed-in image but you can change it to your preference. The 45-round Extended Magazine helps you participate in rapid gunfights and decreases disengagement time.

Best M13C Loadout Perks and Equipment in MW3

You can utilize the following class setup with this M13C loadout in MW3 Season 3:

Vest: Engineer Vest

Engineer Vest Glove: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear 1: Ghost T/V Camo

Ghost T/V Camo Gear 2: Mag Holster

Mag Holster Tactical: Stim

How to unlock the M13C in MW3

The M13C rifle can be unlocked by completing the Armory Challenges listed in MW3. After that, you can equip the gun in your preferred loadout slots from the inventory.

Best alternative to M13C in MW3

RAM-7 weapon in MW3 (Image via Activision)

The RAM-7 is a good alternative to the M13C in MW3 Season 3. It occupied the meta spot for a long time and features high movement speed, fire rate, and competitive damage output that can easily shred enemy operators. It can be a great asset, especially in small-scale maps available in the multiplayer.

Pros & Cons of the M13C

The M13C checks all the boxes but lacks in some of the areas. Here are the pros and cons of this gun:

Pros Cons High accuracy and fire rate. Moderate damage output compared to other options in the class. High bullet speed. Low flexibility and cannot tend to all playstyles.

FAQs on Best M13C loadouts for MW3

Q1) What gun pairs well with M13C?

A: The Renetti is a great handgun in MW3 as it has high agility and damage output. It can be crucial while trying to relocate.

Q2) What is the best gun in MW3?

A: The MCW is the best choice for beginner who want to learn the game. However, you would need to keep up with all the latest updates to be able to utilize the meta weapons like BP50 or RAM-7.

Q3) Is the M13C good in MW3?

A: The M13C can be useful in MW3 due to its high fire rate and agility.

