Best MCPR 300 loadout in MW3

The MCPR 300 is a beginner sniper rifle but can still be useful in MW3 Season 2. It has a higher damage output than assault rifles, allowing you to get instant kills with a headshot. However, its popularity has decreased resulting in a lower pick rate among players. That being said, you can utilize a fast aim down sights (ADS) build to rake in many points and finish at the top of the scoreboard.

The article discusses the best MCPR 300 loadout for MW3 Season 2 with a brief about the attachments and the most effective class setup to accompany it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

Best MCPR 300 MW3 loadout attachment

MCPR 300 loadout MW3 (Image via Activision)

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x

SP-X 80 6.6x Stock: FSS Merc Stock

FSS Merc Stock Rear Grip: Cronen Cheetah Grip

Cronen Cheetah Grip Bolt: Cronen Smooth Bolt

The FSS OLE-V Laser increases ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability, which are crucial for fast-paced MW3 matches. The SP-X 80 6.6x scope allows better magnification to help you land your shots accurately. The FSS Merc stock boosts the ADS speed further and increases its viability on the battlefield.

Also read: Best MCPR 300 loadout Warzone

Combining these attachments with the Cronen Cheetah rear grip increases your ability to move around the map alongside a boost to the sprint-to-fire speed. The Cronen Smooth Bolt increases rechambering speed and produces a higher fire rate.

Best MCPR 300 Loadout Perks and Equipment in MW3

You can utilize the following equipment to maximize the potential of this MCPR 300 loadout in MW3:

Vest: Overkill Vest

Overkill Vest Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Marksman Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear: EOD Padding

EOD Padding Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Stim

How to unlock the MCPR 300 in Modern Warfare 3

The MCPR 300 can be used by default as it is automatically unlocked in the game. However, if you find it locked, it should be available to unlock via the Armory Challenges.

Best alternative to MCPR 300 in MW3

XRK Stalker Sniper Rifle (Image via Activision)

The MCPR 300 is a great way to test your sniping skills and unlock the necessary attachments. However, you can utilize the XRK Stalker instead as it has more versatile features and can be built around various playstyles. It is one of the most popular sniper rifles in MW3 and can be rewarding if used correctly.

The damage output and base stats of the XRK Stalker are quite high. All of these factors combined make the XRK Stalker the best alternative to the MCPR 300 in MW3.

Pros and Cons of the MCPR 300

While the MCPR 300 can have a significant impact during gunfights, it has a few flaws that contribute to its lower pick rate. Here are some of them:

Pros Cons High bullet velocity and is great for medium and long-range combat. Fails to perform in close-range gunfights. It can be used to support teammates and maintain control of map regions. Needs constant backup and makes players vulnerable to flanks.

FAQs on Best MCPR 300 loadouts for MW3

Q1) What is the best MCPR 300 build Warzone?

Answer: Here is the best MCPR 300 loadout for Warzone:

Barrel: 17.5" Orca Barrel

Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x

Stock: FSS Merc Stock

Ammunition: .300 Mag Explosive

Bolt: Cronen Smooth Bolt

Q2) What is the most meta gun in MW3 right now?

Answer: The BP50 is currently the best gun in MW3 Season 2 Reloaded.

Q3) Is the MCPR 300 good in MW3?

Answer: The MCPR 300 can perform very well in long-range gunfights but it will take a bit of practice to understand its pace and gunplay mechanics.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

Best XRK Stalker loadout MW3 || Best RAM-9 loadout MW3 || Best BP50 loadout || Best DM56 loadout Warzone || 5 Fastest TTK loadouts Warzone