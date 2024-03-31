The XRK Stalker is a top-tier long-range weapon in MW3 Season 2. It is a mighty sniper rifle that can be tweaked for almost every playstyle. It boasts a high damage output and great accuracy to surprise enemy operators. However, it can be challenging for newcomers and as a result can be seen in the loadouts of experienced players.

This article will highlight the best XRK Stalker loadout for MW3 Season 2 with attachment details and a proper class setup to maximize its potential.

Best XRK Stalker MW3 loadout Attachment

XRK Stalker weapon base stats (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor XL

Sonic Suppressor XL Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: No Stock

No Stock Ammunition: .50 Cal High Grain Rounds

.50 Cal High Grain Rounds Bolt: XRK Stalker Light Bolt

The Sonic Suppressor XL muzzle increases your ability to mask your location and boosts overall bullet velocity alongside damage range. This is a great muzzle to combine with the FSS OLE-V Laser as it increases the Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed of the sniper, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability for higher reliability.

Furthermore, by equipping the No Stock attachment, you can gain a significant movement boost which is crucial for fast-paced MW3 matches. The .50 Cal High Grain Rounds add more power behind every shot to increase bullet velocity and damage range. The XRK Stalker Light Bolt increases rechambering speed to help you take rapid gunfights.

Best XRK Stalker Loadout Perks and Equipment in MW3

You can utilize the following gear to make the most out of the XRK Stalker loadout in MW3:

Vest: Infantry

Infantry Gloves: Marksman Gloves

Marksman Gloves Boots: Stalker Boots

Stalker Boots Gear: Tac Mask

Tac Mask Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Flash Grenade

Flash Grenade Field Equipment: Trophy System

How to unlock the XRK Stalker in Modern Warfare 3

The XRK Stalker can be unlocked by utilizing the Armory Challenges. This can only be done after you have reached level 25 on your game account.

Best alternative to XRK Stalker in MW3

KV Inhibitor sniper rifle (Image via Activision)

In case you do not wish to use the XRK Stalker or do not have it unlocked, you can opt for the KV Inhibitor. It is another excellent choice that is capable of taking down enemy operators with ease in the MW3. With a growing pick rate, you can test it out in a secondary loadout to get a grip on its mechanics and gunplay.

It has proven its worth in both MW3 and Warzone and features similar flexibility when it comes to class setups. Its damage output and competitive movement speed make it the best alternative to the XRK Stalker.

Pros & Cons of the XRK Stalker

There is a flip side to every weapon that Activision introduces to the arsenal in MW3 and Warzone. The XRK Stalker has a few cons of its own even though it can decimate opposing teams with a single shot to the head. Here are some of the major drawbacks of the gun:

Pros Cons High damage output for instant kills. Difficult to use for newcomers and has a low fire rate. Can be used to hold down locations and other points of interest from a long distance. Ineffective in close-range gunfight scenarios.

FAQs on Best XRK Stalker loadouts for MW3.

Q1) What is the best XRK Stalker build in Warzone?

Answer: Here is the best XRK Stalker loadout for Warzone:

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor XL

Laser: SL Razorhawk Laser Light

Barrel: Fission 60 Barrel

Ammunition: .50 CAL High Grain Rounds

Bolt: XRK Stalker Light Bolt

Q2) What is the most meta gun in MW3 right now?

Answer: The BP50 is currently the best gun in MW3 Season 2 Reloaded.

Q3) Is the XRK Stalker good in MW3?

Answer: The XRK Stalker is a great weapon to use in MW3 Season 2 Reloaded but it takes time to master. You can use a variety of XRK Stalker loadouts to fit your playstyle.

