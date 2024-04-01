Best Kastov 762 loadout for Warzone

Assault rifle connoisseurs from the COD community always seek the best Kastov 762 loadout to dominate the Warzone arena. Debuted in COD: MW2, this Soviet weapon is one of the most underrated guns in Warzone. Players who like to engage themselves in intense mid-range combat always prefer this weapon over any other Assault rifle.

Despite possessing a higher recoil than most of the rifles in this segment, a proper set of attachments alongside its tactical use can do wonders. Hence, mastering this weapon could be the key factor if you want to gain some Warzone Victory.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best Kastov 762 Warzone loadout attachment

Best Kastov 762 loadout attachments (Image via Activision || Youtube.com/@Metaphor)

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

Barrel: KAS-10 584mm Barrel

Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Magazine: 40 Round Mag

The VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor will keep you hidden from enemy radar. Apart from maintaining invisibility, it also enhances a plethora of perks including ADS Speed, recoil, and bullet velocity. Having these perks will help you fully grasp the weapon while taking long and mid-range fights.

After combining it with a KAS-10 584mm Barrel and Bruen Heavy Support Grip, you can mitigate the heavy recoil alongside a better ADS Speed.

The JAK Glassless Optic features a clean dot that will improve your visual recoil of the gun to enhance your experience of taking mid and long-range engagements in the Battle Royale arena. And lastly, having a 40-round Mag will give you a ton of opportunity to finish off your opponent in a prolonged fight without being worried about reloading.

Best Kastov 762 Loadout Perks and Equipment for Warzone

Below are the best Kastov 762 loadout perks and requirements:

Perk 1: Double Time

Perk 2: Overkill

Perk 3: Fast Hands

Perk 4: High Alert

Lethal: Smoke Grenade

Tactical: Semtex

How to unlock the Kastov 762 in Warzone?

Players worldwide can obtain this Kastov 762 Assault rifle upon reaching level 23 by completing several challenges.

Best alternative to Kastov 762 in Warzone

SVA-545 AR (Image via Activision || Sportskeeda)

If this Kastov 762 doesn’t feel appealing to you, the SVA-545 Assault rifle is the most viable choice you can go for. This weapon is currently one of the meta Assaults available in-game and is likely to remain among the top-tier weapons for the next couple of seasons.

The SVA-545 Assault rifle is way more superior than the Kastov 762 in terms of handling, and ADS speed. Moreover, it provides better movement speed than the Soviet beast.

Pros & Cons of the Kastov 762

As one of the underrated Assault rifles in Warzone, it comes with a fair share of pros and cons. You must decide whether this AR is suitable or not based on the following list:

Pros Cons The weapon features heavy damage output, allowing players to wreak havoc inside the arena It has a slow rate of fire (600 RPM) can be problematic during close-range combats since other weapons in this segment provide a better fire rate. With an effective TTK, this weapon provides high accuracy. If players can’t find any conventional attachment for this weapon, they’ll have a hard time controlling its recoil during any engagements.

FAQs on Best Kastov 762 Loadouts for Warzone

Q1) What is the best Kastov 762 loadout?

Answer: Here is the best loadout for Kastov 762:

Q2) Is the Kastov 762 good in Warzone 2?

Answer: Yes, the Kastov 762 is very good in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded. The weapon comes under one of the top ten Assault rifles available in Battle Royale. However, considering its current pick rate in the ongoing season one can conclude that the rifle is pretty underrated right now.

Q3) Is the Kastov 762 better than TAQ-56?

Answer: Yes, the Kastov 762 is way better than the TAQ-56 Assault rifle. The Kastov 762 is a top-tier Assault rifle that features higher TTK, and better controllability compared to the TAQ-56.

