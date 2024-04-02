Best TAQ-56 Loadout for MW3

The TAQ-56 is a versatile and efficient assault rifle in Modern Warfare 3. It offers precision, and ease of use, making it an excellent choice for novices becoming accustomed to assault rifles. That said, the weapon is highly adaptable and provides a balance of power, control, and accuracy, making it a suitable option for pros as well.

The AR's performance can be customized to suit individual playstyles through various attachments. In the Modern Warfare 3 meta, its ability is comparable to other favored weapons. The well-rounded statistics of this firearm make it a well-rounded choice, suitable for a range of combat scenarios, from medium-range fights to long-range engagements.

This article will explore the best loadout builds for TAQ-56 in Modern Warfare 3.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best TAQ-56 MW3 loadout Attachment

TAQ-56 loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube.com/@Marathon)

The Corvus Slash Gen. 2 will help to provide recoil steadiness in TAQ-56, providing a steady aim and making the weapon easier to control. The 17.5 Tundra Pro Barrel when paired with the FSS Sharkfin 90 under barrel will boost damage range, provide more hip fire accuracy, and increase bullet velocity.

The TV Cardinal Stock is a lightweight stocky that will boost the aim-walking speed and sprint speed which is necessary for fast-paced counters in MW3. Lastly, the Demo Cleanshot Grip should provide players with increased sprint-to-fire speed and fast aim-down sight speed.

Best TAQ-56 MW3 Loadout Perks and Equipment

Here is a list of some of the best Loadout Perks and Equipment you can utilize along with this assault rifle:

Vest: CCT Comms Vest

CCT Comms Vest Gloves: Assault Gloves

Assault Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear 1: Ghost T/V Camo

Ghost T/V Camo Gear 2 : Tac Mask

: Tac Mask Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

How to unlock the TAQ-56 in Modern Warfare 3

The weapon can be unlocked by completing the armory challenges in MW3. These challenges become available to players once they reach level 25 in-game.

Best alternative to TAQ-56 in MW3

BRUEN MK9 (Image via Activision and YouTube.com/@Paradox)

Those who do seek an alternate option can opt for Bruen MK-9 LMG in Modern Warfare 3. It boasts fast mobility and a rapid firing rate, making for a versatile weapon. The firearm excels in medium-range fights and is effective in close and long-range battles when paired with proper attachments.

Bruen MK-9 is a powerful weapon with a high rate of fire and large magazine capacity, making it ideal for laying down suppressive fire and taking down multiple opponents at once.

Pros and Cons of the TAQ-56

This assault rifle has been around for a while and boasts a proven track record of performance. However, it does have its fair share of pros and cons. Here is a list detailing them below:

Pros Cons Great damage output in medium to long-range fights Slower Time to Kill at Long-Range fights Minimal recoil, great precision that stays alike on moving and still targets Lower Fire Rate, It is not a good option for close-range battles.

FAQs on Best TAQ-56 Loadouts for MW3

Q1) What is the best TAQ-56 build MW3?

Answer: Here is the best build for this weapon -

Q2) What is the best gun in MW3 right now?

Answer: The BP50 is the best gun in MW3 Season 2 Reloaded.

Q3) Is the TAQ-56 good in MW3?

Answer: This is a reliable assault rifle in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded. It offers a balanced experience for those seeking a versatile weapon in their arsenal.

