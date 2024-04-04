The best STB 556 loadout can compete with the meta weapons in MW3 Season 3. It has a higher fire rate than most in the Assault Rifle class and boasts a high damage output. It is also quite agile for its size and is highly lethal in medium-range gunfights. It can be used to take down enemy operators in longer ranges but the damage output is significantly less in such scenarios.

This article will highlight the best STB 556 loadout in MW3 Season 3 with a brief description of its attachment and the most useful class setup.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

Best STB 556 MW3 loadout attachment

STB 556 loadout in MW3 (Image via Activision)

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Optic: Mk3 Reflector

Mk3 Reflector Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Magazine: 42 Round Mag

42 Round Mag Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

The Shadowstrike Suppressor muzzle masks your position on the radar and helps you take down enemy operators by surprise. The Mk3 Reflector optic is great for medium-range combat as it does not take a heavy toll on the overall Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed.

The XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop underbarrel increases aim walking speed, movement speed, ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire speed.

Also read: Best STB 556 loadout Warzone

The 42-Round Extended Magazine helps you take simultaneous gunfights without reloading frequently. The Stip-40 rear grip increases recoil control which makes it easier to spray with the weapon.

Best STB 556 MW3 Loadout Perks and Equipment

Here is a list of all the gear you can equip with this STB 556 loadout to maximize its potential in MW3 Season 3:

Vest: CCT Comms Vest

CCT Comms Vest Gloves: Scavenger Gloves

Scavenger Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear 1: Bone Conduction Headset

Bone Conduction Headset Gear 2: Ghost T/V Camo

Ghost T/V Camo Field Upgrade: Munitions Box

How to unlock the STB 556 in MW3

The STB 556 can be unlocked by leveling up your account level and completing the required Armory Challenge. It will become available in your inventory for use after the challenge is completed.

Best alternative to STB 556 in MW3

Holger 556 Assault Rifle (Image via Activision)

The STB 556 can be a great start for you to practice recoil control. However, in terms of damage output and range, the Holger 556 has proven its place in the game. It can potentially eliminate enemy operators with only four shots and can be used to dominate multiplayer lobbies with the highest score.

The Holger 556 features higher base stats and leaves room for you to utilize more niche builds to suit your playstyle. These factors make the Holger 556 a perfect alternative to the STB 556.

Pros & Cons of the STB 556

The STB 556 is highly reliable when participating in team gunfights but it has a few flaws that hold it back from taking the meta spot. Here is a brief list of its pros and cons:

Pros Cons High fire rate for faster damage output. Higher recoil and gun kick. High accuracy and effectiveness in the medium range. It cannot be used for close and most long-range combat.

FAQs on Best STB 556 loadouts for MW3

Q1) How many kills is a nuke in MW3?

Answer: You would need to score a total of 30 kills consecutively in a match to be able to call in a tactical nuke. This means that you cannot lose a single gunfight or die while trying to complete this streak.

Q2) What is the best battle rifle in MW3?

Answer: The BAS-B is widely supported to be the best battle rifle in MW3.

Q3) What is the fastest assault rifle in MW3?

Answer: The FR Avancer has the highest fire rate in comparison to other guns in the same class.

