Best SOA Subverter loadout in Warzone (Season 2 Reloaded): Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The best SOA Subverter loadout in Warzone might be something that all CoD players are looking for right now. After the battle rifle's introduction in the Season 2 Reloaded update, it has become a meta option. With its effective damage range going up to 25 meters, this firearm should be the go-to gun for players who like to engage in long-range battles.

If you want to learn about the best SOA Subverter loadout in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded, this article contains everything you need to know.

Best SOA Subverter loadout in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded

Expand Tweet

Here is the best SOA Subverter loadout to dominate in Warzone right now. Players should follow this recommended build to get the best output from the battle rifle.

Muzzle : Casus Brake L

: Casus Brake L Barrel : Dozer - 90 Lon Barrel

: Dozer - 90 Lon Barrel Underbarrel : Bruen Heavy Support Grip

: Bruen Heavy Support Grip Optic: JAK Glassless Optic

JAK Glassless Optic Magazine: 50 Round Mag

The Casus Brake L Muzzle is one of the most important attachments to start this build. It is extremely efficient at reducing the weapon's recoil. Moreover, this attachment ensures there is less visual shake compared to the normal build of the weapon. The muzzle keeps the gun stable when being fired, which is also crucial for long-range gunfights.

To increase the weapon's bullet velocity and damage range, the Dozer - 90 Long Barrel is important. While the weapon is already effective in the long-range, adding this attachment gives it an extra punch. It also reduces the weapon's recoil, making the gun easier to handle.

The JAK Glassless Optic is a new addition to the title in the Season 2 update. Due to this attachment's clean sight, it's easier for players to aim and make their shots land accurately. However, gamers can use other long-range Optics to see clearly into the distance. Hence, which scope you should use completely depends on your preference.

Another important attachment for the best SOA Subverter loadout build is the Bruen Heavy Support Grip. It reduces this gun's kick and recoil. It also adds more stability for easier navigation.

Adding the 50 Round Mag will be enough for a player to take on multiple enemies at one time. This attachment is recommended if you're going for the best SOA Subverter loadout in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded.

Best SOA Subverter class setup and perks

To complete this entire class setup, players should equip this Perk Package and these Equipment to utilize the weapon at its full potential.

Perk package

Perk Slot 1: EOD

EOD Perk Slot 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk Slot 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk Slot 4: High Alert

Equipment

Tactical Equipment: Stim

Stim Lethal Equipment: Frag Grenade

How to unlock SOA Subverter in Warzone

To unlock the SOA Subverter in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded, you need to complete at least five of the seven weekly challenges in Week 5.

That is all there is to know about the best SOA Subverter loadout in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded.

Check out our other Warzone guides here -

Best MCW loadout in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded || Warzone Season 2 Reloaded patch notes || Every weapon nerf and buff in Warzone Season 2 Reloaded