The JAK Glassless Optic is a newly introduced Aftermarket attachment in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone. It can be equipped with a variety of weapons and has the potential to become the best optic in the game. It features a clean projected dot and incorporates "state-of-the-art stabilization technology" to reduce visual recoil during firing.

The JAK Glassless Aftermarket attachment is available and accessible across MW3, MW3 Zombies, and Warzone. Read on to learn how to unlock this unique optic.

Unlocking the JAK Glassless Optic Aftermarket attachment in MW3

To acquire the JAK Glassless Optic Aftermarket attachment in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone, you must complete any five Season 2 Week 4 challenges. The game features new challenges each week and offers rewards upon completion. Each mode, including Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer, Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, and Warzone, features its own set of challenges.

Week 4 features a total of 21 challenges, which are listed below:

MW3 Multiplayer challenges

MW3 multiplayer challenges (Image via Activision)

Get 20 operator Akimbo Kills with a recommended weapon.

Get 7 operator Close Call Kills with no attachments equipped to a recommended weapon.

Get 15 operator Clean Kills with a suppressed recommended LMG.

Get 3 operator kills with 1 magazine 5 times with recommended assault rifles.

Get 30 operator kills with alternate ammo equipped to a recommended assault rifle.

Get 20 operator Tac Stance kills with recommended assault rifles.

Get 3 operator Triple Kills with recommended battle rifles.

Zombies challenges

Zombies challenges (Image via Activision)

Get 100 kills with a recommended LMG with Toxic damage.

Get 20 kills with a recommended LMG without reloading 10 times.

Get 100 kills with a recommended battle rifle.

Get 200 kills with an Akimbo-recommended weapon.

Get 10 Mercenary Sergeant Kills with a recommended LMG.

Get 250 kills with a recommended assault rifle while Speed Cola is active.

Get 300 kills with a Pack-a-Punched recommended LMG.

Warzone challenges

Warzone challenges (Image via Activision)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the northwest region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo).

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the southern region (City, Suburbs, Manor).

In Warzone, place in the top 10 5 time(s).

In Warzone, get 40 operator kills or kill assists with a recommended weapon.

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the eastern region (Military Base or Farms).

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 loot caches in the central region (Old Town, Low Town).

In Warzone, complete 15 contracts.

That covers everything there is to know about how to unlock the JAK Glassless Optic Aftermarket attachment in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

