Call of Duty temporarily bans Grenade Launcher from Warzone and Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty developers have temporarily banned the Grenade Launcher and all Underbarrel Launcher Barrel attachments from Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. Due to a recent exploit, some players have been using the Grenade Launcher, leveraging an unfair advantage over others. After some gamers called out the situation, Activision temporarily removed the attachment from the title.

If you'd like to delve deeper into the current situation regarding the Underbarrel Launcher Attachments in Warzone and MW3, please read on.

Why Call of Duty removed Grenade Launcher from Warzone and Modern Warfare 3?

A CoD pro, Lenun, posted a video on X, revealing for the first time how hackers have been exploiting the Launcher in Warzone. The video shows an opponent player killing the content creator using the Underbarrel Launcher Attachment with the capability of auto-firing.

However, this shouldn't be happening in Warzone since grenade Launchers aren't meant to auto-fire. Other players have reported the same following this post. It was revealed, from an X comment, that this wasn't technically hacking because the player was using a glitch called "Infinite Tubes" to make the automatic Underbarrel Attachment, which is a clear exploitation.

It looks like Call of Duty developers have noticed the issue, and they have stated that,

"Underbarrel Launcher Attachments have been temporarily disabled while we investigate an exploit allowing players to fire unlimited projectiles."

It has not yet been revealed when the Grenade Launchers will come back to Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, and in the meantime, players will have to adjust to the situation. However, fans can expect developers to work on this immediately and fix the issue.

Both Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 are infested with cheaters, which makes it quite difficult for regular players to compete against each other. Players using glitches and exploitations also contribute to worsening the gaming experience.

What do you think of the current state of Warzone and Modern Warfare 3? Let us know in the comment section.