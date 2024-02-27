Finding the best meta weapon loadout in Warzone Resurgence is a tough task. With the CoD battle royale's resurgence mode going stronger than ever, players need to be familiar with current meta weapons. The resurgence mode calls for a different strategy than the usual battle royale setting. As the Fortune's Keep is here and the Rebirth Island is on its way, the reign of the fan-favorite mode is on our doorstep.

If you want to learn about the best meta weapon loadout in Warzone resurgence in Season 2, read below.

Best meta weapon loadout to dominate Warzone Resurgence in Season 2

MTZ - 762 in Warzone (Image via Activision)

After the most recent buff, the MTZ-762 is currently the undisputed meta in Warzone Resurgence. Here is the best MTZ-762 loadout that you can use:

Muzzle : VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L Barrel : MTZ - Precision Backthorn Barrel

: MTZ - Precision Backthorn Barrel Underbarrel : Bruen Heavy Support Grip

: Bruen Heavy Support Grip Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Magazine: 30 Round Mag

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L is a key equipment in this loadout. Its added accuracy and bullet velocity make the weapon extremely effective in long-range gunfights.

The most important attachment is the MTZ - Precision Backthorn Barrel. While the weapon's fire rate is exceptionally good, controlling the recoil can be difficult. Adding the barrel massively reduces the recoil and is, hence, extremely important.

Adding the Corio Eagleseye 2.5x is also quite important in Resurgence. Due to its close and mid-range gunfights, you don't need longer scopes. Hence, the Optic is perfect for Fortune's Keep and Vondel in Warzone Resurgence Season 2.

To control the recoil more, attaching the Bruen Heavy Support Grip as an Underbarrel is also necessary. It adds accuracy, gun kick control, aiming idle sway, and firing aim stability.

Finally, with the 30 Round Magazine, you'd be able to take on multiple enemies at the same time. With Resurgence's fast-paced gunfights, it would surely be a savior.

Given Call of Duty has now added a Ranked mode in Resurgence, playing this fan-favorite mode has become much more competitive in Warzone. With Rebirth Island on its way, this will get more competitive in the future as well. You can use the aforementioned weapon loadout in the ranked mode, as it would be as effective as in the traditional WZ Resurgence.

That is all there is to know about the best meta loadout in Warzone Resurgence.

