5 best meta weapon loadouts to use in Warzone Season 1 

The dawn of Warzone Season 1 ushers a new era of combat within the virtual battlegrounds of Modern Warfare 3. As the clock struck 9 AM PT on December 6, 2023, players across all platforms witnessed the evolution of warfare as the update went live, bringing a fresh arsenal of meta weapons. These additions to the player's armory are upgrades and a revolution in firepower and strategy.

The latest meta weapons are designed to be more adaptive, versatile, and lethal, ensuring that every soldier can find a loadout that suits their playstyle while maintaining the edge in battle. Whether you opt for a mobile SMG class or prefer to take out your opponents from range with a powerful assault rifle, we have you covered. Listed below are the five best meta weapon loadouts to use in Warzone Season 1.

Top 5 meta weapon loadouts to use in Warzone Season 1

5) MCW

MCW loadout (Image via Activision)

The MCW is a versatile assault rifle that has quickly become a favorite in the Warzone Season 1 arsenal. It is known for its solid all-around performance, making it a very approachable option for players of all skill levels. The MCW is often compared to the original Modern Warfare 3 ACR due to its similar design and functionality.

With a balanced rate of fire and manageable recoil, the MCW excels in various combat situations, from close-quarters to mid-range engagements. This loadout focuses primarily on the MCW's reduced recoil. This is intended to increase the weapon's power while maintaining optimal control during intense firefights.

Recommended loadout:

Optics : MK.23 Reflector

: MK.23 Reflector Barrel : 16.5" MCW Cyclone Long Barrel

: 16.5" MCW Cyclone Long Barrel Muzzle : L4R Flash Hider

: L4R Flash Hider Rear Grip : RB Talon-X3 Grip

: RB Talon-X3 Grip Ammunition: 5.56 Nato High Grain

4) Rival-9

Rival-9 ((Image via YouTube/Steven Cropley)

The Rival-9 is a submachine gun that stands out for its explosive time-to-kill (TTK) at close ranges. This weapon allows players to dominate close-quarter-combat engagements, especially when flanking or engaging multiple targets. Its high fire rate and impressive mobility make it a formidable choice for aggressive playstyles.

The Rival-9 is particularly effective against assault rifle users who are holding down long-range lines of sight. This loadout for the Rival-9 is built explicitly for short-range combat in Warzone Season 1.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor S

Monolithic Suppressor S Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Rear Grip: Rival Vice Assault Grip

Rival Vice Assault Grip Stock: MTZ Marauder Stock

MTZ Marauder Stock Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

3) BAS-B

BAS-B loadout (Image via Activision)

The BAS-B is a battle rifle that shines in mid-range combat scenarios in Warzone Season 1. It boasts exceptional handling and stability, which can be further enhanced with the right attachments. The BAS-B is reliable for players who prefer a slower, more deliberate playstyle, allowing for precise shots at extended ranges. Its high damage output makes it a strong contender on the battlefield.

Understanding and optimizing your BAS-B loadout may be essential to dominate your game, whether you're learning the subtleties of this weapon or improving your long-range combat approach.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: T-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

T-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L Barrel: Bruen Venom Long Barrel

Bruen Venom Long Barrel Optic: AOK 4.0 RQ-9 Recon

AOK 4.0 RQ-9 Recon Stock: Ravage-20 Heavy Stock

Ravage-20 Heavy Stock Magazine: 45 Round Mag

2) Striker

Striker loadout (Image via Activision)

The Striker submachine gun, reminiscent of the UMP45 from the original Modern Warfare games, is a powerful choice for close-quarters combat. It features a low rate of fire coupled with high damage, making it easier to control than other SMGs in Warzone Season 1. The Striker is slowly gaining popularity in the meta due to its effectiveness in fast-paced, run-and-gun scenarios.

This loadout improves the Striker's damage range, bullet velocity, recoil control, ADS, and movement speed.

Recommended loadout:

Optics : MK. 23 Reflector

: MK. 23 Reflector Barrel : Striker Recon Long Barrel

: Striker Recon Long Barrel Stock : FSS Priority Tactical Stock

: FSS Priority Tactical Stock Rear Grip : FTac G-5 Exo

: FTac G-5 Exo Ammunition: .45 Auto High Grain Rounds

1) Holger 556

Holger 556 loadout (Image via Activsion)

At the top of the list is the Holger 556, an assault rifle that dominates most matches with its high damage and fire rate. It is particularly effective in mid-range firefights but can also hold its own in close-range encounters. The Holger 556 initially presents a challenge with its recoil, but once mastered, it becomes a highly competitive weapon in the Warzone Season 1 meta.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Barrel: Chrios-6 Match

Chrios-6 Match Optic: MK.3 Reflector

MK.3 Reflector Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

