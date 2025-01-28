How to unlock PPSH-41 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

After much anticipation, Call of Duty has finally introduced the iconic PPSH-41 SMG to Black Ops 6 and Warzone. While it's not the first time for the battle royale, the return of the PPSH-41 surely brings back memories. However, the weapon won't be available instantly with the Season 2 launch.

This article contains everything to know about unlocking the PPSH-41 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

How to get the PPSH-41 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

You will unlock the PPSH-41 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone automatically upon reaching level 35. For those unfamiliar with the SMG, the PPSH-41 is a fan-favorite World War 2-era weapon in Call of Duty history.

Here are the attachments available for the PPSH-41 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone:

Attachments: Optic, Muzzle, Barrel, Underbarrel, Magazine, Stock, Laser, Fire Mods

Furthermore, the weapon will have customization options like the ones in both games:

Customize Options: Skins, Reticle Unlocks (MP, ZM, WZ), Accessories (1), Decals (1), Stickers (3)

PPSH-41 in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

Although the weapon was known for its easy-to-use capabilities, the latest Call of Duty blog reveals that it will have an "unpredictable recoil." However, players can tame it using the burst or hip-fire mode. Furthermore, the weapon has an extremely fast fire rate, meaning it'll be very effective in close-range gunfights.

Be it the World War II era's Call of Duty games or a Black Ops title, we've always seen the PPSH to be an integral part of the arsenal. With the return of the iconic weapon, we can surely say that Activision is hell-bent on bringing out the nostalgia factor in Warzone and Black Ops 6.

If you are a veteran Warzone player, you'd also know of the weapon's reign during the Call of Duty: Vanguard integration. As the PPSH-41 has returned to Warzone again, we can also assume that it might be labeled as a meta weapon soon.

