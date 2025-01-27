What to expect from Black Ops 6 Multiplayer in Season 2

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer will introduce several new features in Season 2, including new maps, modes, and more. Scheduled to launch on January 28, 2025, at 9 am PT, the update will focus on improving quality-of-life elements, addressing bugs, and upgrading the Ricochet anti-cheat system to tackle the ongoing hacker issue in the game. Aside from these fixes, players can look forward to plenty of new content that enhances the multiplayer experience.

This article will cover all the new additions that players can expect from Black Ops 6 Multiplayer with Season 2.

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Season 2: New maps, Valentine’s Day LTMs, and more

Black Ops 6 Multiplayer will introduce four new and one remastered map in Season 2, along with a new mode, a returning mode, and two Valentine’s Day limited-time modes (LTMs). The update will also feature additional gameplay content, including new Perks, a Wildcard, and a Scorestreak.

Trending

Multiplayer maps

Bounty (launch)

Bounty map in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer (Image via Activision)

Bounty is a brand-new 6v6 medium-sized map set atop an Avalon skyscraper during sunrise. Its key areas include a pristine patio, a gold-plated nightclub, a lobby, and a rear office under construction. Players can use maneuvers like racing along the outer ledge or leaping over neon signs to reach the other side.

Dealership (launch)

Dealership map in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer (Image via Activision)

This is a new 6v6 medium-sized map, set in Avalon’s Pallasar car dealership which secretly functions as a black market hub for the criminal underworld. The map features areas like a wreckage-filled car lot, a showroom, a courtyard, a garage, and an admin office.

Lifeline (launch)

Lifeline map in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer (Image via Activision)

A new Strike map, launching with Season 2, set on a high-end yacht. This compact, narrow 2v2/6v6 map features intense battles across the yacht's bow, aft, bar, gambling den, disco room, and portside/starboard steps.

Bullet (mid-season)

Bullet map in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer (Image via Activision)

Bullet is a brand-new 2v2/6v6 Strike map, launching mid-season in the game. It is set on a fast-moving bullet train, where players will have to navigate through narrow carriages, first-class lounges, dining cars, second-class seats, and the cab where the fallen conductor signals disaster. Players can also climb up to the roof via an open hatch.

Grind (mid-season)

Grind map in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer (Image via Activision)

A remastered 6v6 medium-sized map from Black Ops 2, Grind will be available in the mid-season update. On this map, players can engage in combat inside the indoor stadium and pro shop, as well as outside, around the massive skate bowl and halfpipe.

Also read: Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 2 release countdown: Start time for all regions

Multiplayer modes

Overdrive (launch)

Brand-new Overdrive game mode (Image via Activision)

This is a brand-new, fast-paced Team Deathmatch mode where teams compete to gather the most stars. Stars are earned by executing specific actions:

1 star for Basic Eliminations (e.g., finishing off an enemy with body shots).

for Basic Eliminations (e.g., finishing off an enemy with body shots). 2 stars for Core Medal Eliminations (e.g., headshots or melee attacks).

for Core Medal Eliminations (e.g., headshots or melee attacks). 3 stars for Distinguished Medal Eliminations, reserved for impressive takedowns.

The key twist in Overdrive is that gathering stars unlocks special abilities. However, there’s a catch: an elimination timer will be in place. If you fail to eliminate an enemy within the time frame or are killed, you’ll lose all your stars and have to start over.

The abilities unlocked with stars are:

1 Star: Awakened Senses: See enemies through walls and replenish your health after eliminating a target.

See enemies through walls and replenish your health after eliminating a target. 3 Stars: Physical Enhancements: Increased movement and reloading speed.

Increased movement and reloading speed. 6 Stars: Augmented Handling: Improved hip-fire accuracy and improved sprint-to-fire and ADS speeds.

After reaching all three buffs, you will activate the Overdrive phase, where eliminations grant double the stars.

Gun Game (launch)

Returning game mode, Gun Game (Image via Activision)

A fan-favorite mode, Gun Game is returning with the launch of Season 2. In this free-for-all match, all players start with the same weapon, and each kill results in a weapon change, cycling through a set of 20 different weapons that vary each match.

Additionally, frequent radar sweeps reveal the last known location of all Operators on the map. The first player to cycle through all 20 weapons wins the match.

Also read: Black Ops 6 Season 2 early patch notes: New maps, Valentine’s LTMs, QoL upgrades, and more

Valentine’s Day LTMs

Third Wheel Gunfight (in-season)

Third Wheel Gunfight LTM (Image via Activision)

Here's the official description of this LTM as per the BO6 Season 2 blog:

"Not everyone’s hungry for love. Some people just want to do things their own way. In Third Wheel Gunfight, you can now bring along that untethered friend and duke it out 3v3."

Couples Dance Off (in-season)

Couples Dance Off LTM (Image via Activision)

This mode is strictly for duos. Players compete in a moshpit of 2v2 Face Off modes including Face Off Team Deathmatch, Face Off Domination, and Face Off Kill Confirmed.

Also read: Warzone and Black Ops 6 Season 2 Battle Pass and BlackCell: Price and what's included

New Perks

Slipstream (event reward)

Perk Slot: 3

Type: Enforcer (Red)

Raise your base sprint speed at the cost of removing Tac Sprint.

Hunter’s Instinct (mid-season)

Perk Slot: 2

Type: Enforcer (Red)

Eliminating an enemy marks the next closest enemy.

New Wildcard

Flyswatter (in-season)

Allows a player to replace their Dedicated Melee weapon with a Launcher.

New Scorestreak

War Machine (event reward)

Type: Lethal

Score: 1,300

Mastery Badges: Yes

Powerful burst-fire grenade launcher with grenades that explode on impact. Large magazine.

Check out our other Call of Duty articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback