COD fans vote on whether Verdansk will save Warzone or not, the answer is not what you expected

The return of Verdansk to Warzone is imminent and veteran fans of the game are certainly excited. However, it may not be enough to save Warzone from the state it is currently in. Recently, @ModernWarzone on X created a poll asking Call of Duty fans whether the return of Verdansk will be enough to save the title from becoming irrelevant. Now that the poll has ended, the results are rather shocking.

Call of Duty fans don’t think Verdansk’s return will save Warzone

On the poll posted by @ModernWarzone on X, 74% of the Call of Duty fans voted against the notion that Verdansk will save Warzone. This means that nearly 3/4 of the fans (sample size 16,071) believe that bringing back the classic map to the shooter won't be the end-all-be-all solution that can revive the battle royale title.

For those unaware, Warzone is in a rough state right now. Server issues, a rise in instances of cheating, and more, have rendered the game unplayable for many. In fact, the situation has become so much worse in the past few months that several professional players and content creators who rely on the title for their viewerships and careers, are quitting it. Needless to say, all these issues have caused a drastic drop in the player count to the verge of players calling it a "dead game."

However, for many, there was still light at the end of the tunnel. The map from the original days of the game, Verdansk, had been confirmed to return. It is one of the most popular maps in the series' history, and many have been requesting the devs to bring back the map since it was removed in December 2021.

It was the ray of hope that many were thinking would save the title from its doom. But based on the state of the game right now, deemed to be in the worst state it has ever been in, people have started changing their opinions. Many now believe that simply bringing back Verdansk won't save the game. Rather more drastic changes are required.

For instance, one of the comments on the post by @EnigmaAMC on X discussed why bringing back Verdansk will not be enough and had to say the following about it:

"If Verdansk arrives with a sweeping change to the cheating situation, and a great improvement in the bugs to the game - it'll bang. To simply throw Verdansk out, would be an awful move."

According to them, adding the map isn't the solution. All the cheating issues and bugs must be squashed first, and then the map should be brought back. Many others in the comment section shared similar opinions.

If the underlying issues aren't resolved with priority, it will be just another map that will succumb to the issues currently plaguing the game, and it could also potentially ruin its legacy as the best Warzone map.

