  • "I don’t think it’s real": Popular COD leaker gives verdict on skill-based hit registration in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

By Prit Chauhan
Modified Jan 20, 2025 17:23 GMT
&quot;I don&rsquo;t think it&rsquo;s real&quot; popular COD leaker gives verdict on skill-based hit registration in Black Ops 6 and Warzone
Popular COD leaker gives verdict on skill-based hit registration in recent games (Image via Activision)

Skill-based damage or hit registration in Black Ops 6 or Warzone refers to the theory that postulates that COD decides the damage dealt by a player based on their skill. Alternatively, it could also imply that the number of bullets that register also depends on their skill. The theory emerged after a number of players faced inconsistent damage across different ranks.

Giving their take on the theory, COD player and insider @TheGhostOfHope noted that they didn't fully believe in the theory. However, they understood why some would:

"I don’t think it’s real but I get why some would. Why is my hit registration better on 100 ping vs 90? Are some of the servers worse than others?"
Responding to a previous post, @TheGhostOfHope elaborated further on the issue. It was a message of understanding towards people who feel that skill-based hit registration hurts the overall gameplay experience.

As a response, @ultraloop125 compared their experiences in BO6 with Modern Warfare 2022 lobbies. They noted that hit-registration in the latter felt more crisp unlike Black Ops 6 which was released in October 2024:

"I’ve noticed it too. 20 ping means nothing in this game with all the desync yet I go back to mw2022 find lobbies at 40-50 ping and the hit detection feels crisp still. Bo6 servers are the main reason I barely touch this game and packet burst is why I stopped playing mw3"

Furthermore, @Control56319940 shared that they'd had a similar experience while playing Black Ops 6 and Warzone. The user reported hearing that the game does not show packet loss or bursts properly:

"Same experience, I've heard the game doesn't show pack losses/bursts properly, could be the cause"

Meanwhile, on the leaker's earlier post about skill-based hit registration in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, @sparklingxnacho reported being fully invested in the theory, perhaps due to personal experiences.

Finally, @Fiend2Society used only a few words to show that they believed in the SBHR theory. The user did not elaborate further on their take, regardless, Hope's post had seemingly gotten the user's attention.

Do players often face inconsistent damage patterns in Black Ops 6 and Warzone?

Skill-based damage may not be real in Black Ops 6 and Warzone (Image via Activision)
Inconsistent damage is a common, if not frequent, complaint of many COD players. Skill-based damage has been rumored before on social media platforms such as Reddit and X.

However, according to an official Call of Duty blog published on April 4, 2024, the matchmaking process in Black Ops 6 and Warzone does not impact gameplay elements such as hit registration, damage, or player visibility.

Edited by Abhipsito Das
