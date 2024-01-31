Does Call of Duty have damage based matchmaking?

In an unexpected twist, Call of Duty has finally lifted the veil on its matchmaking system, specifically delving into the contentious realm of skill-based matchmaking (SBMM). This revelation unfolded as part of a detailed statement recently released, offering gamers an insider's perspective on the intricacies of the matchmaking process.

The in-depth statement aims to foster a more transparent dialogue with the gaming community. For those unacquainted with the term, matchmaking is a multifaceted procedure that assembles players into teams for online gaming, and no, Call of Duty does not have damage based matchmaking.

Matchmaking in Call of Duty

Call of Duty places a premium on delivering an enjoyable experience to its expansive player base, accommodating not only seasoned gamers but also casual players less immersed in the gaming community.

Call of Duty's matchmaking overview casts a spotlight on the diverse factors taken into account during the process. These factors encompass connection quality, voice chat, time spent finding a match, player skill and performance, platform specifics, recent maps and modes played, and playlist variety. The matchmaking system does not include damage as a metric.

Priority to ping in COD matchmaking

Unsurprisingly, connection quality reigns supreme in the matchmaking process. The game assesses Delta ping, the variance in round-trip time between the player's optimal data center and the one hosting their lobby. Prioritizing low latency ensures a smoother CoD gaming experience.

Skill and performance factors

Contrary to widespread belief, skill isn't the sole decisive factor in matchmaking. Player performance, inclusive of metrics like kills, deaths, wins, and losses, contributes to ensuring balanced lobbies. CoD strives to prevent situations where the skill gap is excessively wide, as it can adversely affect the overall gaming experience.

Metrics excluded from the equation

Interestingly, a player's engagement frequency or spending habits, such as acquiring bundles or battle passes, do not sway the matchmaking process. This decision is geared towards maintaining an impartial and level playing field for all users.

Addressing apprehensions about content creators and bot presence

The statement directly tackles concerns about content creators receiving preferential treatment or the inclusion of bots in multiplayer. It explicitly refutes any special considerations for content creators and clarifies that CoD multiplayer does not integrate bots into its general matchmaking process. The statement concludes by addressing one of the most contentious issues—the existence of skill-based matchmaking in Call of Duty.

The Call of Duty team asserts that skill is merely one among many factors and a vital component for cultivating a healthier gaming ecosystem. The objective is to avoid a scenario where lower-skilled players consistently face losses, leading to a diminishing player pool and extended wait times.

In essence, CoD's matchmaking system is a sophisticated blend of factors crafted to deliver an enjoyable experience for players across all skill levels. However, only time will reveal the impact of these decisions on the gaming experience for Call of Duty enthusiasts.