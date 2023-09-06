"I just want the game to run smoothly": CoD community discusses the biggest improvements required in Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is closing in on its release date. Activision and the developers provided a few teasers of the new shooter title, but the community has a few concerns, considering the current state of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Many in the community lamented the poor optimization of these games and hoped for a significant improvement in Modern Warfare 3.

A Reddit user, “KillerBullet,” created a post citing their dissatisfaction with this issue:

I just want the game to run smoothly. Not constant micro lags and stutters. It's "unplayable" and it tilts me so hard.

The post quickly gained attention from other Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 players. It sheds light on several points, such as the importance of optimization, stable servers, and more.

Let us take a closer look at the community’s perspective on the improvements that should arrive with Modern Warfare 3.

CoD fans want major improvement in Modern Warfare 3 gameplay experience

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is slated to release on November 10, 2023, and will feature a lot of classic gameplay mechanics. However, it created enough noise in the community to give rise to new discussions and how the introduction of a new title would affect the current platform.

The first and most important topic seems to be the poor optimization of the 2022 titles. Most players complained about the deteriorating gameplay experience despite owning top-of-the-line hardware. The list of grievances includes severe frame drops and stuttering problems. This is a critical point, as the game’s popularity directly depends on its playability.

A percentage of the community cited that the game needs better servers to accommodate the entire playerbase. There must be sufficient headroom for more players and proper maintenance checks to avoid server crashes and disconnection issues. However, this would become even more difficult once Modern Warfare 3 arrives, as the playlist would expand and incorporate new game content.

The optimization issue directs to another problematic element of the games: compatibility with older hardware. Previous generation hardware struggles to output the minimum framerate required to play an online multiplayer title. This is consistent with both PC and console platforms, as most of the older systems cannot provide a stable gameplay experience even in low settings.

The audio engine is definitely lacking and was duly highlighted by the player base in the comment section. The inability to hear enemy footsteps and being bombarded with random clutter is detrimental to the overall experience. Sound is a crucial element in a tactical shooter and should not be an element that the community needs to compromise on.

A stronger, more vigilant anti-cheat software could do wonders when paired with a series like Call of Duty. The engine must be able to detect cheaters more frequently and ban accounts to create a fair playing ground in the lobby.

Follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates.