Is Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 server down right now? How to check the server status

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are immensely popular titles with a large audience. Developers of games with that much traffic may shut down their servers for maintenance at any moment with little notice. These essential maintenance features modest tweaks that make the game function smoothly and reduce connectivity difficulties. It is usual for Activision to plan server maintenance, during which gamers cannot access or play Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2.

Fans may be confused if they cannot access the titles due to a connectivity issue or if the entire community faces the same difficulty. The following article will go through how to check the server status of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 had a scheduled maintenance period

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Heads up! We have some scheduled maintenance for 30 min tomorrow, May 3rd, between the window of 2 AM to 4 AM PT, that will prevent players from logging into Call of Duty titles. Heads up! We have some scheduled maintenance for 30 min tomorrow, May 3rd, between the window of 2 AM to 4 AM PT, that will prevent players from logging into Call of Duty titles.

The developers notified their followers about the maintenance time, which was planned between 2 AM and 4 AM PT, via their official Twitter handle. According to the tweet, the maintenance will last 30 minutes, and gamers cannot log into their Call of Duty titles in the interim.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Players already online during this time should be able to continue playing but may encounter Account or Social errors. View Online Services here: support.activision.com/onlineservices Players already online during this time should be able to continue playing but may encounter Account or Social errors. View Online Services here: support.activision.com/onlineservices

After the tweet mentioned above, they added another one alerting the audience that those online players should still be able to play. However, they could have Account or Social issues.

How to check the server status in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Players won't be able to access their accounts during the maintenance window, and any uninformed audience members may wonder whether there is a connectivity problem or if their internet connection is malfunctioning.

If gamers have connectivity problems, they can consider checking to see if the servers are up and running. They only need to go to the official Activision Online Services page or this URL: https://support.activision.com/onlineservices. The following site will further show the details of what platforms are online.

If the servers are online, a green tick mark with the word "Online" will appear below the game title on the website above. Players may even choose the game they wish to verify the server status for.

Alternative website players can opt for

Players can even dive into other websites like Downdetector to check the server state of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The site even displays graphs of recent outrages reported by the community. In other words, the figures compare issue reports submitted in the last 24 hours to the average number of complaints by the time of day.

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live and available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes