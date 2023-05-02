Warzone 2 DMZ Loot for Good charity event: Challenges and rewards

Warzone 2 is a famous battle royale game in the industry, but its popularity has declined due to some misaligned views between the devs and the community. However, the recent season 3 update added some of the elements the community had been requesting for a long time, including movement enhancements and the return of one-shot snipers.

Warzone 2 DMZ is a beloved mode, and the fanbase can now enjoy a new event called the Loot for Good. In addition to offering thrilling entertainment, the new event will also be a charitable cause. The following article will provide the information players need regarding the new event.

Loot for Good challenge details, rewards, and more in Warzone 2 DMZ

As part of the Military Appreciation Month, observed from May 1 to May 31, the developers have included a new event called the Loot for Good, where players can play matches in DMZ mode and contribute to the Call of Duty Endowment charity program.

The Call of Duty Endowment is a non-profit organization that strives to assist veterans in the United States and the United Kingdom by sponsoring organizations that raise awareness about the value veterans can offer to a workplace and direct them to job opportunities.

Loot for Good is the first such event hosted by Activision that will go on from May 1 to May 7. During this period, players can hoop into the DMZ mode. Any players who can successfully extract from the battlefield with at least $30,000, then Activision will donate $1 to the Call of Duty Endowment. A player will have the ability to raise to $10 of actual money for charity.

The event is a type of effort made by Activision to support the community and create awareness about the importance of post-deployment veteran professions.

For each DMZ match where you extract at least $30,000 from May 1-7, @Activision will allocate $1 to the @CODE4Vets up to $10/per player for a maximum of $1M

One million dollars is the maximum donation milestone for the global charitable event supporting the Call of Duty Endowment. Additionally, participants will receive a unique calling card called "Loot for Good" as a reward for participating in the event and completing the challenge.

The creators also advised users to maximize their cash collection in DMZ by executing contracts and selling high-value products such as GPUs in cash registers.

Players who participated in the event can track their progress since a global leaderboard represents the progression of the top 100 players in the Loot for Good event.

It's a fantastic gesture by the devs that will help increase Warzone 2's reputation while also benefiting society.

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is live and available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

