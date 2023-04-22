How to attach suppressors to contraband weapons in Warzone 2 DMZ for Upgraded Arsenal mission

The DMZ mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 received significant changes in the Season 3 update. The mode has been altered due to different tweaks and feature additions, including a new barter system, backpack mechanism, the inclusion of Heavy Chopper, and more. The Contraband Workbench is the most dynamic element since it has changed how players use and alter their weapons to gain an advantage over their opponents.

A new faction mission called Redacted has also been introduced, and some players are having difficulty completing one of the objectives, which is to connect a suppressor to contraband. The following article will explain how to fulfill the target mentioned above and the task.

Detailed instructions for using Warzone 2's DMZ mode's Workbench to attach a suppressor to a contraband

Contraband Workbenches are a recent addition to Warzone 2's DMZ mode, and players can be perplexed as to how to utilize and operate the new feature. Workbenches provide players with the option to mount unlocked attachments onto the contraband. However, it would charge a small fee for the specific attachments.

Players must fulfill three tasks to finish the Tier 1 mission "Upgraded Arsenal" from the Redacted Faction mission. Installing a suppressor on a weapon at a workbench is one of the three objectives.

To complete the objective, players must locate a Workbench, which can be situated near Buy Stations. Approach the object and hit the interact button. Then, choose the weapon and press the "Upgrade" button. Select the suppressor from the muzzle section. Then, for 3000$, you must purchase the attachment mentioned above to equip it with the weapon. So you must acquire or have enough funds to buy the attachment and complete the task.

As previously stated, attaching the suppressor is one of the objectives. However, to complete the Upgraded Arsenal mission, you must achieve the two remaining objectives, which are:

Use a Suppressed Weapon to kill 9 Cartel or AQ soldiers.

In one deployment, extract with two suppressed weapons.

After completing the objectives, you will receive a Crane Control Room Key and an additional 5000 XP.

All Tier 1 missions and rewards from Redacted Faction Missions in Warzone 2's DMZ mode

1) Upgraded Arsenal

Rewards: Crane Control Room Key and 5000 XP

2) Dealmaker

Rewards: RAAL MG Contraband and 5000 XP

3) Cartel Investigation

Rewards: Double XP Token and 5000 XP

4) Well-Supplied Soldier

Rewards: Bryson 800 Contraband and 5000 XP

5) Calling Card

Rewards: Sawah Hotel Room 302 Key and 5000 XP

6) Unstoppable Force

Rewards: X12 Contraband and 5000 XP

7) Zero Tolerance

Rewards: Shadow Company Emblem and 10,000 XP

Warzone 2 Season 3 is live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

