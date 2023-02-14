Call of Duty Warzone 2 player and content creator Metaphor recently uploaded a video on YouTube showcasing a new X12 pistol build. Pistols are generally swapped out for better weapons at the beginning of every match due to their low damage output.

Players usually utilize a pistol loadout to maximize movement speeds and with Akimbo attachments. However, Metaphor has successfully built an unorthodox X12 that can be used at close range and can inflict heavy damage on enemy operators.

Let us take a detailed look at Metaphor’s X12 build and its stats for Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 veteran Metaphor recommends secret X12 build

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 share a common platform and were launched with a shared weapons arsenal. Players can utilize the advanced weapon modification platform to modify guns and repurpose them for different scenarios.

The X12 pistol belongs to the Handgun weapon category and is generally not preferred when participating in gunfights.

X12 pistol

Pistols are basic tools players can access in Warzone 2 deployment situations and Gulags. It is rare for pistols to compete with automatic firing weapons and yield acceptable results. The damage output and effective range of these weapons make it extremely hard to properly utilize them on a massive map like Al Mazrah.

Here are some of the base stats of the X12 pistol in Warzone 2.

Fire rate: 364 Round Per Minute (RPM)

Muzzle velocity: 375 m/s

Tactical sprint: 7.87 m/s

Aim Down Sights time: 150 ms

Tactical sprint-to-fire: 160 ms

Time-to-kill: 825 ms at 17m | 990 ms at 27m

It is important to note that time-to-kill (TTK) speed is considered with only torso gunshots. The stats are subject to change when considering other hitboxes and depend on the number of equipped armor plates.

X12 weapon build

The X12 pistol is a member of the XRK weapons platform and is an adept tool for attacking enemy players at close range. Metaphor claims that the pistol can compete with the bigger semi-automatic weapons in Warzone 2 due to its massive damage output and accuracy in close-range gunfights.

The X12 can pummel headshot damage of 66 and 42 for both neck and chest shots at around the 17m range.

Recommended build

Barrel: XRK Sidewinder-6 Slide

XRK Sidewinder-6 Slide Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Trigger action: XRK TR9 Trigger

XRK TR9 Trigger Ammunition: 9mm Overpressured +P

9mm Overpressured +P Stock: XRK Pistol Stock

Recommended tuning

XRK Sidewinder-6 Slide: +0.34 vertical, +0.39 horizontal

+0.34 vertical, +0.39 horizontal XRK TR9 Trigger: Default

Default 9mm Overpressured +P: +0.56 vertical, +5.81 horizontal

+0.56 vertical, +5.81 horizontal Cronen Mini Pro: -3 vertical, +2.25 horizontal

-3 vertical, +2.25 horizontal XRK Pistol Stock: Default

The XRK Sidewinder-6 Slide barrel increases overall recoil control and bullet velocity. Unfortunately, this attachment affects the Aim Down Sights (ADS) speed and movement speed.

The Cronen Mini Pro is a great choice for close-range gunfight scenarios where the X12 can shine. It offers a clear and precise picture while taking a slight toll on ADS speed. The XRK TR9 Trigger increases aiming stability and fire rate while decreasing hip fire moving accuracy. The 9mm Overpressured +P ammunition inflicts target flinch but takes a small toll on the recoil control of the X12.

The XRK Pistol stock offsets the reduction in recoil control and increases aiming stability. However, it reduces overall ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and sprint speed.

The X12 weapon build recommended by Metaphor can inflict lethal damage on enemy operators with a fire rate of 429 RPM and a muzzle velocity of 407 m/s. With these attachments, it becomes an adept secondary slot weapon that can dominate in close-quarter combat. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides.

